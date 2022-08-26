ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
K-Fox 95.5

DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas

The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
HOUSTON, TX
#Fugitive#Tx
KWTX

Suspect Wanted in Series of Robberies at Food Trucks

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at food trucks. The complainants were working at a food truck at around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13in the 600 block of West Gulf Bank when...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested for Evading in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 30, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist near the 24500 block of Gosling Road. The cyclist refused to stop leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Deputies were able to stop the bicyclist and identified him as Brandon...
SPRING, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Also, an armed robber is on the loose and he has struck before

HOUSTON (CW39) It allegedly started off as a kidnapping but the suspect is now dead, shot by police. Meanwhile, an armed suspect is entering drug stores and demanding cash. Now Houston Police are searching for the armed bandit, and need your help finding the person. Check out this quick look...
HOUSTON, TX

