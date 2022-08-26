HARTFORD — A trade network of drugs and guns that indirectly caused the death of over a thousand Connecticut residents last year needs to be addressed at the source — the U.S.- Mexico border — according to Senator Chris Murphy, D-CT. Last week Murphy, who chairs the committee responsible for creating the budget for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, traveled to Mexico and Colombia to meet with officials in the two countries to discuss, among other things, the importation of cocaine and fentanyl into the U.S. and the flow of weapons from the U.S. into Mexico.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO