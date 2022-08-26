Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
19 Forgotten Or Unfairly Dismissed Movies That Are Actually So Good It's Upsetting
" Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a fun movie. A café owner finds out that he can see two minutes into the future due to a time delay on his closed-circuit TV setup between his bedroom and the café he owns downstairs. It's a simple concept executed superbly with a bunch of shenanigans."
RELATED PEOPLE
Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
Engadget
Netflix secures global streaming rights to 'Beserk,' 'Parasyte,' 'Monster' and other classic anime
Netflix has secured non-exclusive streaming rights to a handful of classic anime titles. Variety reports the company recently signed an agreement with Nippon TV to bring Berserk, Claymore, Death Note, Parayste: The Maxim and nine other shows and movies to viewers worldwide. Of that group, Netflix plans to stream Hunter...
Engadget
Twitter Circle is launching for your hottest takes and most unpopular opinions
Twitter’s feature for tweeting only to close friends is now available to all its users. After nearly four months of testing, Twitter Circle is rolling out for everyone to help people feel “more comfortable tweeting and expressing themselves.”. Twitter Circle is a bit like Instagram’s “close friends” feature.....
Comments / 0