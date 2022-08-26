ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena’s example: Tennis icon’s impact felt in Black America

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) – After nearly three decades in the public eye, few can match Serena Williams’ array of accomplishments, medals and awards.

Through it all, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner hasn’t let the public forget that she’s a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people.

Now Williams has indicated she is getting ready to hang up her tennis racket for good, perhaps even right after the U.S. Open.

That tournament starts Monday.

But no matter how her swan song plays out, Williams’ icon status on and off the court, as well as her impact as a role model in the Black community, are indelible.

Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet

In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.
Serena Williams
