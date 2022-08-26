Additional highlights and images for media use only can be found here. See the online interactive dashboard for the latest state and county information. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism is also the third largest employer in the state.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO