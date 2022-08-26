Read full article on original website
Related
tn.gov
VIDEO: Gov. Lee Announces School Safety Actions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a video update on key actions the Lee administration has taken to enhance school safety following Executive Order 97, which directed state agencies to engage parents, increase transparency and collaborate with local law enforcement and school districts. “Our administration has...
tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Symmco Inc. to Locate in Hawkins County
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Symmco Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations in Tier 4, at-risk Hawkins County. Symmco will create 86 new jobs in Surgoinsville...
tn.gov
Abbie Hudgens, Administrator of the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Retires August 31st
Abbie Hudgens, Administrator of the Tennessee Bureau of Workers' Compensation, retires on August 31, 2022. She was hired by Governor Bill Haslam in 2011 and has spent the past 11 years consistently working to improve the workers’ compensation system in Tennessee for all stakeholders. During her tenure, Abbie has...
tn.gov
TDEC Announces $37 Million in 6 Grants from American Rescue Plan
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced six grants totaling $37,910,909 from the American Rescue Plan, part of which TDEC is administering for the state. The American Rescue Plan, effective March 11, 2021, was designed to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were provided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tn.gov
Tennessee Tourism Outperforms the Nation With Record $24 Billion in Domestic Travel Spending in 2021
Additional highlights and images for media use only can be found here. See the online interactive dashboard for the latest state and county information. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism is also the third largest employer in the state.
tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Montgomery County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd officials announced today the company will invest $612 million in its third major manufacturing expansion since breaking ground on the company’s state-of-the-art Clarksville facility in 2014.
tn.gov
Memphis Athletics and Nobody Trashes Tennessee team up on 901 Day for Annual Blue & Gray Cleanup
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Memphis Athletics and Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee public education campaign are joining forces for the annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day during the city’s 901 Day celebration. Held on Sept. 1, the community cleanup includes Memphis coaches, student-athletes, and athletic department staff.
tn.gov
Reconstructed Elk Viewing Tower Dedication Held
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn.---A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recrntly to commemorate the opening of the newly reconstructed elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon and the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission joined the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association, The Nature...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tn.gov
Dove and Early Goose Season Open September 1
NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s dove season opens Sept. 1 at noon (local time), the annual start of one of the state’s most long-standing outdoor sports traditions. This year’s opening day falls on a Thursday. Tennessee’s dove season is once again divided into three segments: Sept. 1-Sept. 28; Oct....
Comments / 0