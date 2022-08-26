ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
tn.gov

VIDEO: Gov. Lee Announces School Safety Actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a video update on key actions the Lee administration has taken to enhance school safety following Executive Order 97, which directed state agencies to engage parents, increase transparency and collaborate with local law enforcement and school districts. “Our administration has...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

TDEC Announces $37 Million in 6 Grants from American Rescue Plan

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced six grants totaling $37,910,909 from the American Rescue Plan, part of which TDEC is administering for the state. The American Rescue Plan, effective March 11, 2021, was designed to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were provided...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
tn.gov

Tennessee Tourism Outperforms the Nation With Record $24 Billion in Domestic Travel Spending in 2021

Additional highlights and images for media use only can be found here. See the online interactive dashboard for the latest state and county information. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Tennessee tourism generated $24.2 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2021, according to recently released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. It also marks the largest visitor spending nationally in Tennessee’s history. Travelers in Tennessee spend an estimated $66 million per day. Travel in Tennessee generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Travel and tourism is also the third largest employer in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Montgomery County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd officials announced today the company will invest $612 million in its third major manufacturing expansion since breaking ground on the company’s state-of-the-art Clarksville facility in 2014.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Reconstructed Elk Viewing Tower Dedication Held

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn.---A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recrntly to commemorate the opening of the newly reconstructed elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon and the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission joined the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association, The Nature...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lymphoma#Politics State#Politics Governor
tn.gov

Dove and Early Goose Season Open September 1

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s dove season opens Sept. 1 at noon (local time), the annual start of one of the state’s most long-standing outdoor sports traditions. This year’s opening day falls on a Thursday. Tennessee’s dove season is once again divided into three segments: Sept. 1-Sept. 28; Oct....
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy