Worker alleges union threatened job over dues
(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
Illinois offers second rebate on electric vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) on Monday announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The program offers a $4,000 rebate for purchase of an all-electric...
New Illinois amendment would give constitutional right to join union
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A ballot question in the November election could change the debate around unions in Illinois for years. The “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would make it a constitutional right to collectively bargain or join a union in Illinois. It would also stop any laws from being able to change or restrict the process […]
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle’s purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
Illinois quick hits: State gets fuel waiver after Indiana fire; first Illinois West Nile death reported
Illinois has taken steps to address a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana, caused by an electrical fire. The Whiting facility produces 430,000 barrels of oil per day and provides fuel to Illinois and neighboring states. Illinois, along with Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan, requested and received an emergency waiver of federal regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
After more than two months, still no abortion special session announced
(The Center Square) – There’s still no indication if there will be a special session that Democratic leaders at the Illinois statehouse said would happen more than two months ago. After the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade in June, Illinois statehouse Democrats and Gov. J.B....
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
Bailey Calls For 90% Of U Of I Admissions To Go To In-State Students
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey says the University of Illinois is taking too many students from out of state… and wants to reserve 90-percent of the university’s admissions for Illinois high school graduates. Bailey says on average, around 25-percent of the university’s admissions each year come from...
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois
An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
Youngkin expresses disapproval of Virginia passing emissions law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was only last week that California voted to ban the sale of new diesel or gas-powered cars by 2035. In 2021, Virginia passed a law that linked the state to California's emissions rule. Governor Glenn Youngkin was opposed to the law. "It's very disappointing...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
Illinois works to increase gas supply after oil refinery fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is taking steps to increase the gas supply in Illinois after a fire at a Midwest refinery. A BP gas facility in Whiting, Indiana, shut down over the weekend due to an electrical fire. Afterward, the United States Environmental Protection Agency...
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
As Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Near, Here's What to Know About Distribution, Eligibility and More
In just a matter of weeks, residents across Illinois will start receiving tax relief rebate checks. On Sept. 12, the state of Illinois will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Payments won't go out to everyone immediately, as distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
