Toscanini’s Ice Cream in Cambridge among the world’s greatest ice cream stores, according to Financial Times
After being named one of the best in the country, one Massachusetts ice cream shop is now in the big leagues after it was named one of the best shops in the world. The Financial Times has released a list of the 25 greatest ice cream shops in the world, ranging from the U.S. to Spain to South Africa. The list features selections from readers of the website, along with commentary on the ice cream shop.
Holyoke seeks reuse of closed Kmart Plaza
HOLYOKE — The former Kmart has sat vacant since 2020, a reminder of when big-box stores dominated the consumer landscape. City officials earlier this week toured the Northampton Street site, determined to find a new use for the shopping center. Mayor Joshua A. Garcia noted that Illinois-based Transform Co....
Report deems 644 Massachusetts bridges ‘structurally deficient’
SPRINGFIELD — Nearly 650 bridges across Massachusetts are considered “structurally deficient” and that number will only grow without significant investment from the state to address the problem, according to a new report issued today by a Boston think tank. More than half of those declining bridges are...
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
10 of THE BEST Lobster Rolls in Massachusetts…. And Why They’re So Good
It’s tough to square down the very best anything because everybody has different perspectives and likes and dislikes. But one thing is for sure – these are 10 of the best lobster rolls in Massachusetts. If you’re looking to eat like a New England King or Queen, here’s 10 great options.
As land gets bought up by developers, the remaining farms compete to make the best ice cream
On a hot summer day, few things satisfy as much as ice cream. But most people have never bought theirs at the place where it all begins: a dairy farm. Today, there are 110 registered dairy farms in Massachusetts, at least nine of which make their own ice cream, according to state figures.
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Martha’s Vineyard vacationer arrested on a typo: Tax evasion charge was actually for taxi fare evasion
For a Philadelphia man vacationing on Maratha’s Vineyard, the difference between a restful getaway and two nights in a holding cell came down to one letter. Angus McCoubrey, 37, was arrested last week on tax evasion charges and held for two nights on the island before the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office transported him to a court appearance on the Massachusetts mainland, the Vineyard Gazette reported. In reality, he was sought not on tax evasion, but on taxi fare evasion over a $2 discrepancy from a disagreement eight years ago with a Brookline cab driver.
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
Boston ranks among the ‘rudest’ cities in the United States, according to Preply survey
Boston has been ranked among the “rudest” cities in the United States, according to a survey conducted by the language learning service Preply. “For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common. Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place,” Preply said.
MBTA report: Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey say it is ‘shameful’ the MBTA has reached an ‘entirely preventable point’
Massachusetts’ two U.S. senators decried the state of the MBTA and slammed the Baker administration after federal officials released a critical report on safety at the agency Wednesday morning, saying it is “shameful” for the first public transportation system in the country to have reached an “entirely preventable point.”
Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?
Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
Jacob Pimentel of Boston indicted in connection with 4 bank robberies
A 31-year-old man accused of robbing four separate banks in the Boston area was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with the robberies, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Jacob Pimentel, 31, of Boston, was indicted Monday on four counts of bank robbery. Pimentel is...
