Massachusetts State

Toscanini’s Ice Cream in Cambridge among the world’s greatest ice cream stores, according to Financial Times

After being named one of the best in the country, one Massachusetts ice cream shop is now in the big leagues after it was named one of the best shops in the world. The Financial Times has released a list of the 25 greatest ice cream shops in the world, ranging from the U.S. to Spain to South Africa. The list features selections from readers of the website, along with commentary on the ice cream shop.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Holyoke seeks reuse of closed Kmart Plaza

HOLYOKE — The former Kmart has sat vacant since 2020, a reminder of when big-box stores dominated the consumer landscape. City officials earlier this week toured the Northampton Street site, determined to find a new use for the shopping center. Mayor Joshua A. Garcia noted that Illinois-based Transform Co....
HOLYOKE, MA
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha’s Vineyard vacationer arrested on a typo: Tax evasion charge was actually for taxi fare evasion

For a Philadelphia man vacationing on Maratha’s Vineyard, the difference between a restful getaway and two nights in a holding cell came down to one letter. Angus McCoubrey, 37, was arrested last week on tax evasion charges and held for two nights on the island before the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office transported him to a court appearance on the Massachusetts mainland, the Vineyard Gazette reported. In reality, he was sought not on tax evasion, but on taxi fare evasion over a $2 discrepancy from a disagreement eight years ago with a Brookline cab driver.
BROOKLINE, MA
That’s Grosser Than Gross

When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
BOSTON, MA
Boston ranks among the ‘rudest’ cities in the United States, according to Preply survey

Boston has been ranked among the “rudest” cities in the United States, according to a survey conducted by the language learning service Preply. “For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common. Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place,” Preply said.
BOSTON, MA
MBTA report: Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey say it is ‘shameful’ the MBTA has reached an ‘entirely preventable point’

Massachusetts’ two U.S. senators decried the state of the MBTA and slammed the Baker administration after federal officials released a critical report on safety at the agency Wednesday morning, saying it is “shameful” for the first public transportation system in the country to have reached an “entirely preventable point.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?

Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
BOSTON, MA
