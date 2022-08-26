ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Panic buttons, bullet-resistant windows: New Round Rock ISD police chief talks security on campuses

By Sally Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMSiF_0hWS4Mc500

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — As the new Round Rock ISD police chief, Dennis Weiner brings years of experience from his previous job at the School District of Palm Beach County in Florida — one of the nation’s largest school districts.

He’s only been the RRISD chief for a month, but he’s been busy evaluating the safety and security of all of the schools and consulting with experts.

“Last week, we started with security surveys,” said Weiner. “We had a third party entity come in to evaluate all of our security profiles, so everything from physical security to procedures, and they’re going campus to campus and evaluating for us.”

These districts have added new security personnel for the upcoming school year

The goal is simple: “to give us a snapshot of where are we today, and help us identify gaps, help us identify in the future where we want to focus our efforts,” he said.

Weiner is moving forward with new ideas and plans.

“One thing I noticed here is a need, a desire to have a robust unification plan. Not that the principals weren’t thinking about it. They had concepts on how they would do it, but I don’t want to rely on concepts. I want to have a mapped-out plan, so everyone understands what their piece and part is in that,” Weiner said.

Weiner said the district isn’t waiting for an emergency to happen. There are new security improvements in place at schools to deter an attack — from bullet resistant film on school windows, panic buttons in portables, security cameras and an alert system.

“We have an emergency broadcast system now at all of our campuses,” said Weiner. “We can put messages out through different media to make sure we are getting messages out to all our students and staff, and we also have capability to push out to parents as well to keep them informed.”

Hays CISD superintendent explains new security plan to respond to emergencies in 2 minutes

The chief is confident his police force can quickly respond to any emergency, but he’s wanting to add more officers to make a team of 30.

“If any campus calls 911 today, we have a good response. That’s not my concern. My concern is about what else can we be doing on campuses to help enhance security, the soft touch. For that, we need more officers. We need to be interacting more with students, understanding their concerns and working with staff.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Police#Windows#Physical Security#New Round Rock#Rrisd
News Channel 25

Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school

A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
KWTX

Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police department released a surveillance image of the suspect in the killing of Antonio Castro, 62, outside the Citgo gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy