Winston-salem, NC

Know Before You Go: Fan Information & Initiatives for Opening Night at Truist Field Presented by Pepsi

Wake Forest Athletics Game Day Information | Wake Forest Football 2022 Yearbook | Buy Tickets. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest Athletics is committed to providing The Best Fan Experience in North Carolina inside all of its venues while ensuring that all fans have a great time in a healthy and safe environment. Wake Forest University has several gameday strategies, and health and safety protocols in place to ensure all fans have a great experience at Truist Field.
