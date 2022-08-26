Read full article on original website
Princeton Festival Guild presents "Notes of Wine and Song" fundraiser
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) Princeton Festival Guild is offering an interactive wine tasting and operatic event, Notes of Wine and Song, on Sunday, October 2. The event features the tenor and sommelier Hak Soo Kim, and will take place at Cobblestone Creek Country Club from 3:00pm-5:30pm. Proceeds will go directly to the PSO’s Princeton Festival in preparation for June 2023 performances.
The ShowRoom to Offer $3 Tickets for National Cinema Day
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- In celebration of National Cinema Day, Saturday, September 3rd, all tickets for all screenings at The ShowRoom Cinema will be $3.00. Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at 6:00pm. National Cinema Day, a celebration of American moviegoing, is being launched by...
2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival Takes Place September 24th
(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, or settle in and enjoy the food trucks.
Ocean County Library to Present Acclaimed Violinist Dr. David Podles
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library presents world-renowned concert violinist Dr. David Podles at five branches during September, October and November. The branches include Lacey, Toms River, Brick, Barnegat, and Long Beach Island with a different program at each. Lacey Branch, 10 East Lacey Road, (609) 693-8566 –...
Paper Mill Playhouse presents "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2022-2023 season. The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, October 7 and play through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9. On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
Bergen County Players kick off 90th season with "Ragtime: The Musical"
(ORADELL, NJ) -- Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies, will open its 90th season with one of the most ambitious productions ever mounted by BCP - Ragtime: The Musical. Performances begin Saturday, September 17 and run thru Saturday, October 15 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Nominated for 13 Tony Awards®, and winning for Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Orchestrations, Ragtime: The Musical was called by Time Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years."
YES "Close To The Edge" 50th Anniversary Tour Comes to bergenPAC
(ENGELWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Perfoming Arts Center (bergenPAC) presents prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES who will celebrate the anniversary of their 1972 iconic album, “Close To The Edge.” This marks the band’s first trek in the U.S. since 2019. The tour kicks off in October and makes it way to the bergenPAC on November 17 at 8:00pm.
Mile Square Theatre presents "Berta, Berta"
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Mile Square Theatre (MST) will begin Kevin R. Free’s first season as Artistic Director with Angelica Chéri’s Berta, Berta, which will be directed by Free. After committing an unforgivable crime, Leroy is granted one final wish: a chance to make amends with his long-lost lover Berta. Their reunion swells from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate. Berta, Berta runs from September 21 through October 16.
Tenafly Student Wins Prestigious Classical Music Competition
(WAYNE, PA) -- Tenafly NJ violinist Ria Kang took top honors in the Under-13 Age Division with a precociously polished performance at the Philadelphia International Music Festival Concerto Competition this summer at historic Valley Forge Military Academy & College in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The 6-year-old dazzled the judges and demonstrated skill...
This Fall at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The 28th season at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) gears up this fall as a diverse lineup of artists get set to take the stage including Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, blues favorite Robert Cray, Latin Grammy winner Nella, 90s alternative rock groups Hoobastank and Lit, and popular children’s shows Peppa Pig and more. They’ll even be inviting the afterlife with ghost hunter Amy Bruni!
Inside Hudson Theatre Works' 2022-23 Season
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works has announced their 2022-23 season - their 10th year of producing professional theatre. They open on September 24- 25 with their first children’s show in 2 years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1-2 with their in- house company, the Forge, will be presenting the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
Virtual Lecture: "Public Art: Changing Space, Changing Minds, and Commemorating History"
(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- The Arts Institute of Middlesex County presents a virtual lectured entitled, "Public Art: Changing Space, Changing Minds, and Commemorating History," on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 5:00pm. The event is part of the “History Detectives” series and will take place on ZOOM. Dr. Diana Boros will share stories of public art projects-- both recent and historical, in spaces both near and far, in New Jersey and beyond-- that engage communities and create galleries outdoors.
"Life and Landscape: Inspired By George Inness" comes to Montclair
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- “Life and Landscape: Inspired by George Inness,” a dual exhibition on display from September 9 through November 6 at Studio Montclair’s Leach Gallery, 641 Bloomfield Avenue and Montclair Museum of Art (MAM), 3 South Mountain Ave, both in Montclair, NJ. The two venues are a convenient five-minute walk apart. Inspired by George Inness: Life and Landscape takes its cues from the upcoming exhibition of MAM’s renowned Inness collection.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play" at duCret School of the Arts
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- Beauty, ambition, and fierce humor combine in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, a comedy by Jocelyn Bioh loosely based on the movie Mean Girls. Set at a boarding school in Africa in 1986, School Girls dramatizes the infighting among a group of high school girls with their sights set on the Ghanaian competition that is a prelude to the Miss Universe Pageant. School Girls will be presented by Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield September 16-18.
Newark Museum of Art presents Film + Panel: Celebrating the Legacy of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the Newark Museum of Art on Wednesday, September 14 for the premiere of two original documentaries that shed new light on the lives of a pair of towering figures in the struggle to end slavery, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. The screening will be followed by a Q&A. Speakers to be announced. The event starts at 7:00pm.
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival
Filmmaker Anthony Scalia grew up not far from the Bendix Diner, but he never knew anybody who had ever gone inside. One night when he was out late and it was the only place open, he decided to venture in. What he found was an amazing story that he details in the short documentary, Bendix: Sight Unseen. The film will be available for virtual screening on October 16 as part of the New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2022.
Teaneck International Film Festival to Take Place Online and In-Person
(TEANECK, NJ) -- Travel the world with the TIFF as we explore domestic and global issues that are affecting us today. The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival will include independent features, documentaries, shorts, and talkbacks that demonstrate our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to inspiring involvement and activism. This year’s festival will be virtual (November 13-15) and in-person (November 17-20).
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Exhibition Featuring Artwork by Local Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibit was created by middle and high schools students...
Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
