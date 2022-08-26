Read full article on original website
WSMV
90-year-old Dollywood employee tries ziplining for her birthday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a Sevier County woman and Dollywood employee, her 90th birthday means living her best life. To mark the day, she went on an adventure that she never thought she’d be able to do: ziplining. Ann Rigg took the ride and zipped on her...
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Completed $17M Knoxville Broadway Viaduct sparks excitement, concerns
After three years of work and millions of dollars later, Knoxville drivers will once again be able use the Broadway Viaduct, starting Wednesday, Aug. 31.
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in Pigeon Forge and Gadlinburg
One of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge is the Old Mill Square, a historic gristmill that’s been operating since the 1800s. Here, you can see blacksmith demonstrations and free demonstrations of traditional metal crafts. Feeding ducks is another fun activity around The Old Mill. The food costs about a quarter.
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
WATE
New dog daycare opens in Knoxville
Dogtopia in Knoxville offers a new dog daycare option in Knoxville. Smoky Mountain Minute: Tips for camping this Labor …. Event in Knoxville for International Overdose Awareness …. Human remains identified in almost 40 year old cold …. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Buffalo Trail...
Kane Brown to perform in Knoxville in 2023
Country music artist Kane Brown is scheduled to perform at a Knoxville Arena according to an announcement form the arena.
wvlt.tv
New business moves into historic Gay Street building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
visitmysmokies.com
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
WATE
Pilot remembered for his love of flying
Pilot Jimmy Cole is remembered by the Campbell County community for his love of flying after a fatal plane crash. Smoky Mountain Minute: Tips for camping this Labor …. Event in Knoxville for International Overdose Awareness …. Human remains identified in almost 40 year old cold …. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’...
WATE
Look at the construction of the upcoming Sevierville Buc-ee’s
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the opening of the Buc-ee’s in Crossville, there’s still some excitement for the Buc-ee’s in Sevierville. A local drone photographer and videographer shared footage of the rest stop where the convenience store is being built. The photos and videos were captured...
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rental
Tired of the same old weekend getaways? Maybe it's time to try staying in a converted WWII train car. In Maryville, Tennessee host Dean Smith spent 8 months converting a 1943 WWII troop train kitchen car into a beautiful short-term rental space.
WATE
JFG Coffee Roasting Facility
JFG Coffee was formed in Morristown in 1882. It would move to Knoxville in 1926. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to identity missing girl’s remains in...
Broadway Viaduct in Knoxville to reopen this week after years of work
Meeting a deadline set before and during the coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway Viaduct project in Knoxville is set to be completed on time and reopen this week.
WATE
Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population
For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
tripsavvy.com
The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
East Tennessean
Scenic fall excursion presented by Carter Railroad Museum
The George L. Carter Museum is promoting a fall excursion through the Great Smoky Mountains. Fred Alsop, museum director, summarized where the trip will be and what locations will be seen. “We currently have two charter buses. The buses will be going to Bryson City, North Carolina, first to go...
visitmysmokies.com
6 Unique Pigeon Forge Attractions Located Off the Beaten Path
You are probably aware of some of the biggest name attractions in Pigeon Forge, such as The Island and Dollywood. While these are definitely places that you will want to check out, there are also some lesser-known activities that you don’t want to miss! Here are 6 unique Pigeon Forge attractions that are located off the beaten path:
Comments / 4