Olympia Sports closing Horseheads, Sayre, Hornell locations

By Carl Aldinger
 5 days ago

(WETM) – Maine-based sports retailer Olympia Sports will be closing all its locations by the end of next month, including those in Hornell, Sayre, and Horseheads.

At the beginning of August, it was announced that the company would be closing the doors of its remaining stores by the end of September , prompting liquidations sales.

The company’s website says “Everything Must Go! Closing Sale.” The closing sales are at all of the company’s remaining locations.

Currently, there are three locations in the Twin Tiers: 2954 Elmira St., Sayre, 1000 SR 36, Hornell, and in the Arnot Mall in Horseheads.

The company started in Maine in 1975 and eventually reached throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Mid-West with more than 200 locations. The stores sold various brands of athletic clothes and equipment, including Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

