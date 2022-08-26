ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News teacher sentenced for importing Ecstasy

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YALZM_0hWS0ozT00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A high school special education teacher in Newport News was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday, for importing MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy.

Court records show 39-year-old Andrew Myers imported the drug into the U.S. from Germany and Spain.

Ecstasy is an illegal narcotic.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the investigation dates back to February 2020, when special agents with Homeland Security Investigations and detectives with the Newport News Police Department got word that a package containing MDMA was entering the United States. The package was addressed to Myers. Agents personally delivered the package to Myers’ home, but he denied any knowledge of it.

Fast forward to July 2021, agents located another package of Ecstasy entering the U.S. from Spain, destined for a post office box in Yorktown. When Myers arrived to pick up the package, agents were there waiting and arrested him.

Myers was sentenced on August 25 in Newport News.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric M. Hurt prosecuted this case.

10 On Your Side reached out to Newport News Public Schools, which confirmed Andrew Myers worked at Denbigh High School. Spokesperson Michelle Price said he separated from the school division this May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 7

füçKFENTANYL
5d ago

all you need is a college degree. and you can work with a "provisional" license Wonder who he was slipping the drug to?

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Yorktown, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News. Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30. TOP PLAYS! Season debut of Friday Night Flights Top …. Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecstasy#Homeland Security#Mdma#Denbigh High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
WAVY News 10

Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hung jury in Norfolk murder trial

Javon Doyle faced more than a dozen charges connected with the death of Chris Cummings. Cummings is the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/mistrial-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-odu-student/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy