Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
Mike’s Crumb Cake Factory Announces One Of Their New Jersey Locations Has Closed
It is so frustrating that businesses who have high-quality products continue to shutter their doors. This economy is proving to be harder and harder to survive in. Yes, I have another closing announcement and this one will hit dessert-lovers right in the gut. According to APP.com, Mike's Crumb Cake Factory...
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey
There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
Things to do in NJ on Labor Day weekend to avoid the Jersey Shore
We say that Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and now it’s time for Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer. It’s time for everyone to get their last-minute vacations in and head to the shore one last time before it’s time to get back to school.
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?
It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure revamps meal deal after viral exploitation
JACKSON — A man who frequented a Six Flags theme park in California claimed he paid off his student loans thanks to eating what amounted to daily, 50-cent meals there for seven years. Meanwhile, another who styled himself as the "Six Flags Scoundrel" and went viral on TikTok said...
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
Anything New on the Former Boston Market Location in Brick, NJ?
It is almost "Fall" and as the days go by, the former Boston Market on Brick Blvd sits dark and empty in Brick Township. I recently drove by and was once again reminded that this heavily traveled location still is waiting for a new tenant. Boston Market was in business...
This Everyday Grocery Store Item Was Banned in New York, Could New Jersey Be Next?
Let's say you send your teenager to the grocery store with a short list of things for a party you're having that night. They get some chicken and seasoning for the grill, baked beans, corn, a sheet cake for dessert and of course you're making sundaes as well. Dinner wraps...
Getting Closer to the Amazing Iconic Der Wunder Weiner Coming to Bayville, NJ
We found out some answers about Der Wunder Weiner coming to Bayville. I wrote an article several months ago about Wunder Weiner will be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. We want Der Wunder Weiner back. More and more work is being done so it looks like we're getting closer and closer.
Barstool's Portnoy Devours 'Underrated' North Jersey Slice In One Bite Review
In his latest venture to New Jersey, Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy makes a quick stop in Morristown.He was told the pie at Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria was just his style: Thin, crispy, bar-style. He got just that.The self-proclaimed foodie takes "one bite" out of pizza pies across the …
This Could Be Dangerous – Want To Live At A New Jersey Mall?
Do you ever just sit and stare at your closet unable to make a decision on what to wear while you are getting ready?. Do you always mutter, "I don't have any clothes!" on the regular?. Do your "errands" consist of running to Target to see what new items got...
These 5 Awesome Events Around New Jersey, Will Have You Excited For September
This was my first summer as a resident of New Jersey, and more specifically the Jersey Shore. Waking up in my little Seaside Heights apartment every morning to see the sun shing and to hear the seagulls (despite how mean they are) cawing was phenomenal. I'm of course looking forward...
New Jersey beaches suddenly becoming tent cities (Opinion)
It used to be that if somebody had a small baby or small children that they wanted to take to the beach they would bring a modest tent-like structure. The little ones could take a nap and their delicate skin could be protected from the sun. That’s a very good idea.
Spooky and Delicious Halloween Cookies to Enjoy in Ocean County, NJ
September is approaching and we have already begun to see a lot of items for October, I'm talking Halloween. One of the most popular holidays in America and around the world. So it's no wonder we start in late July or August with Halloween promotions. This is what happened with this article.
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph) 9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
