Matawan, NJ

New Jersey State
Matawan, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey

There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
RESTAURANTS
105.7 The Hawk

Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado's Vacant Brick, NJ Space?

It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous

New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, "What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
RESTAURANTS
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

