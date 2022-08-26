Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
CNET
iPhone 14 Coming Soon? See What Rumors Say About Release Date, Price and More
A new iPhone is likely on the way. After nearly a year of waiting, Apple's iPhone 14 is expected to make its grand entrance in a few weeks to succeed the 2021 iPhone 13. Rumors suggest at a Sept. 7 launch date for the iPhone 14 series, which is said to include a standard, Pro, Max and Pro Max model. As we inch closer to the iPhone 14's possible announcement, however, there's still much we don't know. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 lineup? When's the new iPhone's release date? How will it be different from the iPhone 13 anyway? And, what will it even look like?
The iPhone 15 could be the phone we expected the iPhone 14 to be
We're certainly excited to see what Apple has in store with the iPhone 14 – a launch event is expected early in September – but a couple of reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will include tech upgrades originally slated for this year's line-up. First up is news...
komando.com
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Samsung and Roku TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Proud Samsung smart TV (opens in new tab) and Roku (opens in new tab) device owners have an extra reason to feel chuffed, with the news that Apple is offering device owners three months of free access to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the iPhone...
9to5Mac
Apple September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, and more
In a few weeks from now, Apple will likely hold its traditional September event. If the company follows the trend, this will be the most important keynote of the year. Although there are several products Apple could be readying, there are two that people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its September event.
Top Apple Deals for August 2022: Save $150 on the 2022 MacBook Pro at Amazon
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re more than halfway through summer, and the Back to School deals are beginning to pop up. The good news is that it’s a great time to score big deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge...
