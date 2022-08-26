ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

New hot dog joint opens on Amsterdam’s south side

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtMPN_0hWRx46L00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Guge’s Dogs officially opened at 43 Bridge Street in Amsterdam on August 20. The owner, Joseph Gugliemelli, originally started the business after having lunch with a friend who thought it was something he’d be interested in.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Gugliemelli started up Guge’s Dogs as a small hot dog cart back in 2016. After about a year and a half, he upgraded to a concession trailer that made the rounds at local festivals and events.

In 2022, Gugliemelli decided to start looking for a permanent place to open. He found a few places that didn’t work out, and then he found the space on Bridge Street. “We all felt this was a great location for what I was looking to do,” said Gugliemelli.

Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location

Construction at the space started at the end of May, and after many delays in the construction process and the permit approvals, Gugliemelli said they were finally cleared to open in August.

The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries, nachos, and even a variety of breakfast options. “My wife and I created the menu, always trying to keep it simple and affordable. We offer an all-beef hot dog, and many topping options which include our homemade meat sauce,” said Gugliemelli.

Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday

Amsterdam fan favorites include the Mexican Hot and french fries with gravy, said Gugliemelli. He has also expanded the menu to include a chicken sandwich and sausage with peppers and onions.

Guge’s Dogs is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amsterdam, NY
Lifestyle
City
Amsterdam, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Tour Road to close again

The Saratoga National Historical Park will close its Tour Road, effective after Labor Day. The closure was announced on Tuesday as part of a multi-year project aimed at rehabilitating the interpretive learning experience at the battlefield.
STILLWATER, NY
Hot 99.1

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hot Dogs#Hamburgers#Bakery#Food Drink#Guge S Dogs#French#Mexican
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage

Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday's storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.
HADLEY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy