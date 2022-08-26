ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

KFOR

Oklahoma court reinstates murder conviction of Tommy Ward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The so-called “Innocent Man” will stay in prison after a ruling from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Two of Ward’s attorneys say they’re frustrated but they’re not giving up the fight. “The court didn’t get into the facts of the case,” said Attorney Greg Swygert. “It’s a loss for us, […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

New information about fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather

--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK

