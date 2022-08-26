Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma court reinstates murder conviction of Tommy Ward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The so-called “Innocent Man” will stay in prison after a ruling from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Two of Ward’s attorneys say they’re frustrated but they’re not giving up the fight. “The court didn’t get into the facts of the case,” said Attorney Greg Swygert. “It’s a loss for us, […]
KTUL
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announces arrest in murder of Ada man
ADA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a 63-year-old Ada man. Drew Derrick Davis was arrested on August 25 on a felony warrant for first-degree murder stemming from the death of Robert Whiteley. Authorities said the...
KTEN.com
New information about fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
KHBS
Bokoshe, Oklahoma, dump truck worker shocked after vehicle makes contact with wires
BOKOSHE, Okla. — A dump truck worker was flown by helicopter to Tulsa for medical treatment after the truck he was working with in Bokoshe, Oklahoma, touched some electric wires. The worker reported that he couldn't feel his arms after being shocked. Leflore County Sheriff Larry Derryberry told 40/29...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OSBI investigating homicide in Wewoka
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Wewoka this past weekend.
25-year old construction worker airlifted to hospital after being shocked by power line
BOKOSHE, Okla. — A 25-year-old man has been flown to an Oklahoma hospital after being shocked by a power line. According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Twilight Road and Highway 31 in Bokoshe around 9 a.m. The injured man, whose identity has not been released, was a part of a crew that had been laying asphalt in the area.
News On 6
Power Restored To Most OG&E Customers After Severe Weather
--- Thousands of Oklahomans are without power following severe weather Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) reports that 6,547 customers are without power as of 4:12 p.m. The main areas affected are around Lake Eufaula and to the north, including Shady Grove, Duchess Landing, Checotah and Eufaula. There is...
Comments / 1