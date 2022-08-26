We at Stereogum haven’t kept close tabs on the Tallest Man On Earth lately, but one good way to recapture my attention is by recording a Yo La Tengo classic. That’s just what Kristian Matsson has done. As part of a recent series of covers that also includes songs by Lucinda Williams and Håkan Hellström, the new ANTI signee has delivered his version of “Tears Are In Your Eyes,” one of many exquisite ballads from YLT’s nocturnal 2000 masterstroke And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out. The song hits different without those Ira Kaplan/Georgia Hubley harmonies, but it still sounds good run through the Tallest Man filter. Check it out below along with those prior covers.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO