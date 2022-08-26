Read full article on original website
Band To Watch: Jockstrap
Jockstrap recreate the feeling of a teenager discovering dubstep for the first time in 2010. The kind of music that far out-accelerates brain waves, leaving you dizzy and confounded after the track’s end. Formed by jazz violinist Georgia Ellery (who also plays with Black Country, New Road) and electronic...
Peel Dream Magazine – “Pictionary”
Last month, Peel Dream Magazine announced a new album, Pad, the full-length followup to the project’s 2020 breakout album Agitprop Alterna, which landed them on our Best New Bands list that year. We’ve heard the title track from it already, and today the band is back with another one, the dreamy and evocative “Pictionary.” Here’s Joe Stevens on the track’s accompanying music video:
Knifeplay – “Promise”
Knifeplay, a syrupy slow rock band based out of Philadelphia, released their debut album, Pearlty, back in 2019, and they’ve just announced its follow-up, Animal Drowning, which was produced by Philly indie-rock whisperer Jeff Zeigler, who in the past has worked with the War On Drugs, Kurt Vile, and Nothing. (They previously teamed up with Zeigler for last year’s Hurt Someone two-song EP.) Animal Drowning‘s lead single “Promise” is a gorgeous soup of warm guitar tones that gently escalates into some sonic fireworks, built around a chorus highlighting a line lifted from The Sopranos: “You’re born into this shit/ And you are what you are.”
Arctic Monkeys Announce First US Headline Show In Four Years
We have really and truly entered Arctic Monkeys season. The grand return to the stage. The performance of new material. A new album announcement. A proper lead single. And now, news of the band’s first headline show in the United States since 2018. On Sept. 22, following an appearance...
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Announce Collaborative Album — Hear The First Four Tracks
Last year, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard released an excellent new album, Second Line. Today, she’s announcing a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Zahn has played in Richard’s touring band, and the pair previously linked up on-record for a 2018 track that appeared on Zahn’s album People Of The Dawn. Their collab is called Pigments, and it’s one long composition that has been split up into tracks.
Plains – “Abilene”
Last month, the team of Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield and singer-songwriter Jess Williamson announced that they’d teamed up on a new project called Plains. They’ve already recorded an album; the duo cut the Plains LP I Walked With You A Ways at Brad Cook’s studio in Durham. The backing band includes Spencer Tweedy and Phil Cook. The project is a one-time deal, at least for now, but that’s still exciting. When they announced the band and the album, Crutchfield and Williamson also shared their first single “Problem With It.” Today, they’ve shared another one.
YOGA・
The Tallest Man On Earth – “Tears Are In Your Eyes” (Yo La Tengo Cover)
We at Stereogum haven’t kept close tabs on the Tallest Man On Earth lately, but one good way to recapture my attention is by recording a Yo La Tengo classic. That’s just what Kristian Matsson has done. As part of a recent series of covers that also includes songs by Lucinda Williams and Håkan Hellström, the new ANTI signee has delivered his version of “Tears Are In Your Eyes,” one of many exquisite ballads from YLT’s nocturnal 2000 masterstroke And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out. The song hits different without those Ira Kaplan/Georgia Hubley harmonies, but it still sounds good run through the Tallest Man filter. Check it out below along with those prior covers.
Travis Fimmel (“Vikings,” “Warcraft”), Simon Baker (“The Mentalist,” “Breath”) and Phoebe Tonkin head the adult cast of “Boy Swallows Universe,” an Australia-set fantasy-drama series. Production has now begun in Brisbane, Queensland. The eight-part limited series is an adaptation of Trent Dalton’s international best-selling novel “Boy Swallows Universe” and is being produced by Brouhaha Entertainment, together with Anonymous Content and Chapter One, for streaming platform Netflix. “Boy Swallows Universe” follows working-class Brisbane teenager Eli Bell in a whirlwind story about drug addiction, ex-cons, poverty, violence and the discovery of hope through the power of love. Dalton has pitched the story as involving “a boy...
The National Remix NEU!
Later this month, krautrock legends NEU! are being celebrated with a 50th anniversary box set that contains a new tribute album. We’ve heard contributions from Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey and Guerilla Toss, and the set contains additional NEU! remixes and reworks courtesy of Mogwai, Idles, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, and more. The National also threw their hat into the ring on this one, offering up a remix of the 1972 track “Im Glück.” Check it out below.
Cradle Of Filth & Ed Sheeran Collabation Is Still Happening
We might still get to see how Ed Sheeran looks in corpsepaint. In an interview last year, Ed Sheeran, the big-deal pop-star and prodigious collaborator, said that he might like to make a death metal album someday, and he also shouted out the long-running UK symphonic black metal institution Cradle Of Filth. Soon after, Sheeran reportedly got in touch with Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth, and the two started hatching plans for a collaboration. Dani insisted that it was not a joke. It’s been a year, and we haven’t heard anything yet, but that collab is apparently still on.
After two years of a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Pencils of Promise gala will return for an in-person ceremony on Oct. 20 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. The benefit for the organization, a non-profit that builds schools and increases educational opportunities in the developing world, will be hosted by Scooter Braun and Brad Haugen of Westbrook Media. This year’s host committee includes PoP founder (and younger brother of Scooter) Adam Braun and PoP CEO Kailee Scales, along with stakeholders Gabe Bourgeois, Gary Vaynerchuk, Ricky and Lisa Novak, and Rob Hamwee. New global ambassador Meadow Walker is set to...
Watch Lindsey Buckingham Join The Killers For Three Songs In LA
Last week, the Killers kicked off their North American tour and had opener Johnny Marr come out to cover a few Smiths song. The band was in Los Angeles on Saturday night at the Banc Of California stadium, and they had another special guest in the form of Lindsey Buckingham. Buckingham came out to play his guitar part from Imploding The Mirage single “Caution,” and then stuck around for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.” Then Marr came out on stage again and everyone played “Mr. Brightside.” Check out video below.
Alex Lahey – “Congratulations”
In 2021, Alex Lahey released a couple new songs, “On My Way” and “Spike The Punch.” They were her first singles since 2019 sophomore LP The Best Of Luck Club, but apparently both were interstitial tracks not attached to any larger project. “Congratulations,” Lahey’s new single out today, is billed as the launch of a new chapter. It is not a MGMT or Post Malone cover, but rather an original that finds Lahey telling off an ex: “So happy for your perfect life/ There’s something in my eye/ I’m doin’ just fine without you.”
George FitzGerald – “Passed Tense” (Feat. Panda Bear)
This Friday, London electronic producer George FitzGerald will release his new album Stellar Drifting. Today he’s ramping up the anticipation for the project by releasing a collaboration with Domino labelmate Panda Bear, who has historically sounded amazing on artful dance tracks by the likes of Daft Punk and Braxe + Falcon. He once again glows on “Passed Tense,” backed by FitzGerald’s airy garage-adjacent beat. “Working with Noah on this track was such a highlight,” FitzGerald writes in a press release. “The tone of his voice and his lyrical style are both so unique. It put the music and the whole record in a completely new context emotionally and stylistically.” Listen below.
Frankie Cosmos – “Aftershook”
Earlier in August, Frankie Cosmos announced a new album, Inner World Peace, the follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. It’s out 10/21 via Sub Pop. At the time, the Greta Kline-led project released a lead single, “One Year Stand.” Now, they’re back with another single, the politely disorienting guitar-pop jam “Aftershook.” It’s also got a video directed by filmmaker Andy Rose Fidoten.
The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Madonna is a survivor. That’s true in the most obvious and literal sense; she’s the...
Gorillaz – “New Gold” (Feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)
A week and a half ago, Gorillaz debuted “New Gold,” their collaboration with Tame Impala and the Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown, at London’s All Points East festival. Today, the studio version has arrived along with news of a new Gorillaz album called Cracker Island, which shares its title with the group’s recent Thundercat collab.
Album Of The Week: Mo Troper MTV
Bite-sized power-pop is the best. For years, bands across the map have been cranking out short, sweet, typically guitar-powered tunes and inevitably drawing comparisons to Guided By Voices, the masters of the form. Some, like Tony Molina in the Bay Area, keep their tracklists as quick and to the point as their songs, resulting in fuzz-pop LPs with the concision and consistency of a hardcore record. Others, like Philadelphia’s 2nd Grade, pile up tracks like GBV in their prime, shuffling through styles and textures in pursuit of patchwork brilliance.
The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. In September 2000, just before “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” became...
Special Interest – “Midnight Legend” (Feat. Mykki Blanco)
The righteous and adventurous New Orleans punks Special Interest have been around for a while, and they released their debut album The Passion Of in 2020. But if you’ve been paying attention in the past few months, then you might’ve seen Special Interest really hitting their stride. The band’s last two singles, “(Herman’s) House” and the Amanda Lear cover “Follow Me,” were both monsters. Now, Special Interest have announced that their second album Endure is coming out this fall, and they’ve shared another great track.
