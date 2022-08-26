ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham MD

Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train in Rosedale. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that, at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening, a train collided with a tractor-trailer in the area of Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue (21237). There are no reports of...
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tractor trailer collides with train in Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County fire crews responded to a crash involving a train and tractor trailer on Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 7:46PM at Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue. No reports of injuy reported. There were also no reports of fuel leaks or fire. Officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Parkville, vehicles stolen during Joppa Road burglary

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries and an assault that were reported this week. At 2:45 a.m. on Monday, August 29, four individuals smashed the front door to a location in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road (21234) to make entry. The suspects stole multiple keys and stole approximately four vehicles.
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff's deputy hospitalized following crash near Nottingham

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash near the Maryland town of Nottingham on Monday, according to authorities.The deputy collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Route 7 and Joppa Road, deputies said.The deputy was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office said its traffic unit would be investigating the incident.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal Harford Road motorcycle crash leaves one dead

GLEN ARM, MD—Police say a 60-year-old man died on Saturday after his motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred in the 11800-block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road in Glen Arm (21057) at around 6:00 p.m. Investigators believe the vehicles crashed as the motorcycle entered...
GLEN ARM, MD
Nottingham MD

MDTA expects busy Labor Day weekend on Maryland toll roads

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Transportation Authority expects this Labor Day weekend to be a busy one for local drivers. The MDTA is urging drivers to focus on safe driving practices, and recommending that motorists travel off-peak to help minimize delays at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the Nice/Middleton Bridge. Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore may also find time savings by utilizing the I-95 northern route traveling the Tydings Bridge.
MARYLAND STATE
#Traffic Accident
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Land swap nearly finished to preserve Raphel Road corridor

KINGSVILLE, MD—For the past eight years, Councilman David Marks has been working to move a state-owned property—planned for a Maryland Transportation Authority maintenance facility—closer to Interstate 95. To accomplish this, the county would “swap” the land along I-95 with the state-owned property along Raphel Road closer to Bradshaw Road.
KINGSVILLE, MD
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover

DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
DOVER, DE
Nottingham MD

Building fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Robbery, assault reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD

