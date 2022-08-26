Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train in Rosedale. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that, at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening, a train collided with a tractor-trailer in the area of Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue (21237). There are no reports of...
foxbaltimore.com
Tractor trailer collides with train in Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County fire crews responded to a crash involving a train and tractor trailer on Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 7:46PM at Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue. No reports of injuy reported. There were also no reports of fuel leaks or fire. Officials...
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Parkville, vehicles stolen during Joppa Road burglary
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries and an assault that were reported this week. At 2:45 a.m. on Monday, August 29, four individuals smashed the front door to a location in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road (21234) to make entry. The suspects stole multiple keys and stole approximately four vehicles.
Harford County Sheriff's deputy hospitalized following crash near Nottingham
BALTIMORE -- A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash near the Maryland town of Nottingham on Monday, according to authorities.The deputy collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Route 7 and Joppa Road, deputies said.The deputy was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office said its traffic unit would be investigating the incident.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County to install additional ‘No Parking’ signs on Gerst Avenue near PHHS
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced that Baltimore County will install two additional “No Parking” signs on Gerst Avenue near Perry Hall High School. There are already five signs posted. The goal of the “No Parking” zone is to encourage motorists to park at the Perry...
Nottingham MD
Fatal Harford Road motorcycle crash leaves one dead
GLEN ARM, MD—Police say a 60-year-old man died on Saturday after his motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred in the 11800-block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road in Glen Arm (21057) at around 6:00 p.m. Investigators believe the vehicles crashed as the motorcycle entered...
Motorcyclist killed in Harford Road crash in Baltimore County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Harford Road in the Glen Arm area early Saturday evening, Baltimore County police confirmed.
Nottingham MD
MDTA expects busy Labor Day weekend on Maryland toll roads
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Transportation Authority expects this Labor Day weekend to be a busy one for local drivers. The MDTA is urging drivers to focus on safe driving practices, and recommending that motorists travel off-peak to help minimize delays at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the Nice/Middleton Bridge. Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore may also find time savings by utilizing the I-95 northern route traveling the Tydings Bridge.
Nottingham MD
Probationary firefighter injured in Baltimore County training exercise accident
TOWSON, MD—A Baltimore County Fire Department probationary firefighter was injured on Tuesday in an accident during a training exercise at the Fire-Rescue Academy in Sparrows Point. The probationary firefighter, a 30-year-old woman, was transported by ground to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries. The...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Land swap nearly finished to preserve Raphel Road corridor
KINGSVILLE, MD—For the past eight years, Councilman David Marks has been working to move a state-owned property—planned for a Maryland Transportation Authority maintenance facility—closer to Interstate 95. To accomplish this, the county would “swap” the land along I-95 with the state-owned property along Raphel Road closer to Bradshaw Road.
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Nottingham MD
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy taken to Shock Trauma following Joppa crash
JOPPA, MD—A police officer was injured in a crash in Joppa on Monday evening. At around 5:30 p.m., a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office was driving on routine patrol when he was struck by another vehicle on Route 7 at Joppa Road. He was transported to...
Person Suffers Major Trauma At Baltimore Fire Rescue Academy (DEVELOPING)
A woman is reportedly injured after falling 20 feet at the Baltimore County Fire Rescue Academy, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim allegedly has an "obvious deformity" to their left arm after the fall that occurred around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the academy located at 1545 Sparrows Point Boulevard, according to a Baltimore Metro News spokesperson.
WBOC
Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover
DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
Garage, Three Vehicles Destroyed In Massive Port Deposit Blaze: Fire Marshal
A massive garage fire that broke out in Cecil County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, a crew of more than two dozen members of the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company responded to a large garage fire in the 700 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
Nottingham MD
Building fire reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
msn.com
Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County
A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
Nottingham MD
Robbery, assault reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead
Officers responded to a shooting in Glen Burnie that left one person dead. The shooting happened at the rear of 604 Crain Highway.
Pedestrian, 31, Critical In Anne Arundel Hit-Run Crash: Authorities
A 31-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a truck while walking on a highway on Friday, Aug. 26 in Anne Arundel County, police said. Mason Allen Schaeffer, of Brooklyn Park, was in the southbound lane of Ritchie Highway at 6th Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck around 9:20 p.m., county police said.
