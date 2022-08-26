SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH 2022/23 SEASON INCLUDING FIVE CONCERTS AND HANDEL’S MESSIAH

Read full article on original website
communitynewspapers.com
LUIS ENRIQUE, ALBITA AND BONNY CEPEDA TO HEADLINE THE MIRAMAR LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL TO KICK OFF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
The City of Miramar announced that they will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated September 15 to October 15 each year with their annual signature event, the Latin Music Festival hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne. This will be a free event jam-packed with Latin musical giants for a night of salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton and much more. The event will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 7pm to 11pm at the spacious 5,000 capacity Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.
communitynewspapers.com
Steven Tonkinson tackled another challenge for Shelter Box USA.
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Steven Tonkinson, son of Pinecrest residents Rick and Margarita Tonkinson, continued his quest to make a difference in the lives of untold numbers with his work volunteering for Shelter Box USA. When he is not helping clients at Tonkinson Financial, he is traveling to natural disasters to deliver Shelter Boxes or raising money to support the effort. Always looking for a unique way to do so, for a second time he climbed Mount Snow Basin in Utah for the Everesting Challenge, a 29,029 feet hike in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains—the equivalent height of Mount Everest—in just 36 hours. Steven’s goal was to raise $29,029 and he added an additional challenge this year by completing the climb with the big green Shelter Box strapped to his back as he did at running the annual Miami Marathon. Steven is an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables whose members have shown great support as have so many in the community. Readers who would like to help Steven’s fundraising efforts may do so by going to this link: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/everesting-challenge/
communitynewspapers.com
Actors’ Playhouse wraps 34th season with romantic comedy, Now and Then
As the 34th season comes to an end, Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre announces the Florida premiere of Sean Grennan’s heartfelt romantic comedy, Now and Then. The production is running for a limited time through Sept. 11 with performances Wednesday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $90 and can be purchased by calling 305-444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.
communitynewspapers.com
Letter from the Miami Beach Chairman, Aaron Tandy
This past month saw the passing of two iconic Miami Beach residents with deep connections to our City and the Chamber – Past Board Chair L. Jules Arkin and “Mr. Miami Beach”, the irrepressible Michael Aller. Both where change agents in our Chamber and the City, although nearly two decades apart. More importantly, both mentored and guided leaders of our community and deeply cared about our City residents and visitors.
communitynewspapers.com
Kerdyk Real Estate handles lease of space at 999 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Kerdyk Real Estate’s Commercial Division has leased 5,073 square feet at 999 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 100, in Coral Gables to the Consulate General of Guatemala. The transaction was handled by Kerdyk Real Estate’s office specialist Lourdes Cuzan. “The Consul General of Guatemala is a welcome addition...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive People in Pinecrest : Sebastian Muñoz
Recent Miami Palmetto High School graduate Sebastian Muñoz has already moved to St. Louis University in Missouri to get ready for the start of class and tennis practice. Muñoz was recruited to play for the Division I university. He plans to study Computer Engineering. At Palmetto, Muñoz was...
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables Woman’s Club continues outreach efforts
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Summer is nearing its end and the hardworking women of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) and their sister clubs in District 11 continue to help fund their outreach efforts with ongoing events. In fact, the CGWC held the club’s inaugural game night hosted...
communitynewspapers.com
Monia Meluzzi: One of the Artists Behind Deering Estate’s Newest Exhibition Stone House as Subject
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the construction of the Stone House. To commemorate this event, the Deering Estate is hosting the exhibition. Stone House as Subject. Artists Monia Meluzzi and Becky Franco created works that reflect the interior and exterior facades of the House and its historical significance to South Florida. Meluzzi’s energetic and intricate pieces occupy the entrance hallway of the gallery, while Franco’s hyper realistic styled paintings are displayed in the adjacent room. Stone House as Subject is on view in the Great Hall until August 31st.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami native Miguel Rischmau working in JET program in Japan
Miami native Miguel Rischmaui, an FIU graduate and former head of the FIU Japan Club, currently is working in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, Japan through the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program (JET) that arranges for participants from around the globe to work in schools, boards of education, and government offices throughout Japan.
communitynewspapers.com
II Panamerican Benefit Gala Show: For Education of Children of the Americas
The second edition of the Panamerican Benefit Gala Show at the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, is an artistic and humanitarian event unusual in the city of Miami. A night where art and philanthropy work together uniting foundations, sponsors, artists, philanthropists, leaders and...
communitynewspapers.com
Westland Mall Launching “Westland Cash Back” Promotion kicks off Sept. 2, 2022
Westland Mall, an 835,000-square-foot regional shopping center in Hialeah, Florida, just northwest of Miami is launching a “Westland Cash Back” promotion for shoppers in September, rewarding visitors for shopping at Westland Mall. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any mall retailer or restaurant can bring their receipts to an ambassador located in Center Court during promotion days and mall hours. In turn, the ambassador will present guests with a cash voucher, good at several participating retailers. Purchases must be made Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 9-11 and vouchers must be redeemed Sept. 12th through the 18th . WESTLAND CASH.
communitynewspapers.com
Educate Tomorrow to host ‘Over the Edge’ fundraising event
Educate Tomorrow will take its mission to new heights with a thrill-seeking, action-packed event titled “Over the Edge.” on Oct. 22. This exciting event — presented by building sponsor, Keyes International, and sponsors, Royal Caribbean and Damian Valori — is set to raise funds to further the organization’s impact on children, youth, and families.
communitynewspapers.com
In Living Memory : The Music of Gershwin, Copland and Bernstein
An extraordinary event with duo-pianists Paul Posnak and Anita Castiglione will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El on Miami Beach. It will be a celebration of the Spirit of America and its most vital expression by three great cultural heroes — George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, and Leonard Bernstein.
communitynewspapers.com
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will begin its 17th season with For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story on Oct. 1, 8 p.m., as part of its 2022-23 Live at Knight series. Arturo Sandoval, legendary Cuban trumpeter, composer, 10-time Grammy winner and Presidential...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive People in Pinecrest : Elizaveta Kozlova
Miami Palmetto High School senior Elizaveta Kozlova spent her summer playing and coaching tennis. She started playing tennis at six and played up until COVID shut things down. She put her tennis ambitions on hold for a couple of years but returned to the game last year, practicing daily and taking lessons.
communitynewspapers.com
MDC EnTec to offer Javier Coto Scholarship for free tech courses
Miami Dade College’s (MDC) School of Engineering and Technology (EnTec) has created the Javier Coto Scholarship in honor of late MDC professor Javier Coto. Funded by Miami-Dade County, the scholarship is available to students who enroll in tech courses in the fall, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, internet of things, app development and more.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive People in Pinecrest : Abbie Lambert
Miami Palmetto High School senior Abbie Lambert is Student Council President for the 2022-2023 school year. She ran unopposed after being the vice president of the Class of ’23, but she campaigned anyway because she thought it was important that her fellow students get to know her. It’s unusual...
communitynewspapers.com
BROWARD HEALTH APPOINTS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER
Broward Health named Joshua Lenchus, D.O., as its new chief medical officer. Dr. Lenchus most recently served as the healthcare system’s interim chief medical officer and will continue providing clinical leadership, direction and cooperation between physicians and Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory sites. “I am honored to lead...
communitynewspapers.com
PortMiami receives $16M grant from USDOT’s RAISE program
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced that PortMiami is the beneficiary of a $16 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant for its NetZero: Cargo Mobility Optimization and Resiliency Project. The NetZero Program is a visionary plan to convert the entire cargo movement chain to a...
