David
4d ago
Years ago a ride went flying right in front of us. I think it was called "The Edge" and I also think the kids inside all died. It was similar to the Giant Drop. I stick with the swinging boat thing.
Val51382
4d ago
If you’ve watched Final Destination 3.. that paranoia is real.. 😳
Robert Gardzi
5d ago
You wouldn’t catch me on any rides out there
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel Maven
Chilling details after horror Six Flags Great Adventure rollercoaster malfunction left 14 hurt and 5 hospitalized
CHILLING details have emerged after 14 passengers were hurt and five were rushed to hospital after a rollercoaster malfunction at an amusement park. Riders on Six Flags Great Adventure's El Toro, one of the fastest and tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world, say it felt like the carriages “hit a pothole”.
At least 5 hurt after riding coaster at New Jersey Six Flags
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.The ride has been closed for inspection.
Multiple people injured on New Jersey Six Flags roller coaster with derailment history, officials say
Five guests received medical attention after riding "El Toro" at Six Flags Great Adventure. It had been closed last year after a partial derailment.
Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire
An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.
Yellowstone National Park officials say foot found floating in hot spring likely connected to July death
A foot inside of a shoe that was found floating in a hot spring earlier this week in Yellowstone National Park is believed to be connected to an individual's death on July 31, park officials said. A park employee made the discovery on Tuesday in the Abyss Pool, a hot...
Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother
Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her
An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
A Florida Keys man jumped in the water to retrieve a pool noodle. He soon needed help
He was found nearly one mile from his boat.
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 31 injured as two trains smash into each other in theme park horror
MORE than 30 people have been injured after a rollercoaster crashed at an amusement park. Two trains smashed into each other after one braked suddenly at the Legoland park at Guenzburg, Germany. Police initially said 34 people have been injured, suffering cuts and bruises, but that was revised down to...
WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists
A Yellowstone National Park tourist caught an interesting moment with a bison on video recently.… The post WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Rangers Step in When Tourists Tick off Huge Bull Elk
There’s a certain irony in watching a family of Yellowstone National Park tourists run from a huge, angry bull elk with a bright red sign in the foreground that warns “Stay Back: Keep 75 feet Away From Animals.” This family deliberately ignored that warning as they walked up and started bothering a bull elk, who nearly charged them.
Moron Nearly Falls To His Death After Jumping The Railing At Bryce Canyon National Park… To Make A Lame Video
Now I respect the whole “not scared of death” mindset, as you can’t live every day of your life fearing that it will be your last. However, there’s a fine line behind a good peace of mind, and absolute stupidity…. And this guy crossed that line...
Four tourists dead & 15 injured as tour bus plunges 330 feet down cliff edge in thick fog on way from Machu Picchu
FOUR tourists have been killed and another 15 have been left injured after a tour bus plunged 330 feet down a cliff on the way back from Machu Picchu. The horror accident happened on Sunday when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a ravine. Authorities said three of...
Hiker plummets to his death from mountain ledge after last minute change of heart turned deadly
A HIKER has fallen to his death after slipping off a ledge into a waterfall while climbing down a mountain. The climber reportedly made the fatal decision to forego the official Mont Cannon tram in favor of climbing down the mountain on Saturday, despite there being no clear path. Three...
Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat
Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
Man Fatally Falls Off the Grand Canyon National Park
The National Park Service said a 44-year-old man died Friday after falling off the Grand Canyon near Bright Angel Point Trail. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when rangers believe the unidentified man fell about 200 feet. Another visitor reported they saw him accidentally fall off the edge, but authorities are not releasing any other information. Read more at The Daily Beast.
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
