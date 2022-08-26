ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

David
4d ago

Years ago a ride went flying right in front of us. I think it was called "The Edge" and I also think the kids inside all died. It was similar to the Giant Drop. I stick with the swinging boat thing.

Val51382
4d ago

If you’ve watched Final Destination 3.. that paranoia is real.. 😳

Robert Gardzi
5d ago

You wouldn’t catch me on any rides out there

CBS New York

At least 5 hurt after riding coaster at New Jersey Six Flags

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.The ride has been closed for inspection.
