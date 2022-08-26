ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man with machete fatally shot by deputies

LOS ANGELES – A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting was reported about 6:40 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two dead, one injured in DTLA area shooting

LOS ANGELES – Two men were fatally shot in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles during what police Wednesday are saying might have been a dispute at a gathering. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard and found three victims with gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves man in critical condition

POMONA, Calif. – A man is hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after being shot in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department received a call at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call in the area of Holt Avenue and Gibbs Street. Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgar Padilla.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Off-duty LAPD officer detained with a gang member with drugs, gun

The Times is reporting that an off-duty LAPD officer was detained over the weekend along with a member the Rollin’ 60’s who had a ghost gun and drugs in his possession. An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while he was with an associate of the Rollin’ 60s Crips who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun,” according to a department source.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two killed in head on collision

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said Tuesday. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One man died at the scene and the other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another shooting at LA area bar on Sunset Strip

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One person was wounded in a shooting at a bar on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip early Monday morning. The shooting was reported at 12:48 a.m. at the About Last Night Lounge and Restaurant in the 6900 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to Sgt. S. Rodriguez of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Road rage blamed for car-to-car shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Road rage apparently triggered a shooting Sunday in Long Beach that left one person wounded. Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a perceived traffic accident near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and determined that people in two cars had fired at each other.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split

PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person on pocket bike killed in fatal crash in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES – A person died Sunday evening in a crash between a pocket bike and a vehicle left in East Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of South Kern Avenue and West Whittier Boulevard around 8:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person apparently died at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man dies after jumping off LA freeway overpass

LOS ANGELES – A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID men killed in fiery Santa Clarita crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Two of the three people killed in a fiery Santa Clarita crash were publicly identified Monday. They were 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, according to the coroner’s office. The third victim was not yet ready for public identification. Two other people were...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash

WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Three killed in head on collision in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A fiery crash Sunday in Santa Clarita killed three people and injured two others, according to a report. Firefighters put out the deadly vehicle fire, the California Highway Patrol reported, and according to ABC7, three people died in the accident. Initial CHP reports indicated that only person had died. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and if there were any occupants who were not hurt or killed.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Southwest employee ties firing to safety exercise complaint

LOS ANGELES – A former Southwest Airlines Co. employee is suing the airline, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year after complaining about an unsafe training session involving a life raft. Nicholas Paul Newbould’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges whistleblower retaliation and harassment based on sex...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton deputies continue to address street takeovers causing havoc for residents

The Compton Sheriff’s station continues to tackle street takeovers plaguing the City and wreaking havoc for residents. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is aware of the ongoing issues Compton faces with these dangerous activities, which has resulted in the loss of life of both participants and spectators. The department has responded with traffic safety operations around Los Angeles County particularly targeting cars deemed “modified”.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Downey man faces faces federal charges in girl’s fentanyl death

LOS ANGELES – A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
DOWNEY, CA

