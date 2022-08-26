Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Man with machete fatally shot by deputies
LOS ANGELES – A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting was reported about 6:40 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Two dead, one injured in DTLA area shooting
LOS ANGELES – Two men were fatally shot in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles during what police Wednesday are saying might have been a dispute at a gathering. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard and found three victims with gunshot wounds.
2urbangirls.com
Pomona shooting leaves man in critical condition
POMONA, Calif. – A man is hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after being shot in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department received a call at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call in the area of Holt Avenue and Gibbs Street. Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgar Padilla.
2urbangirls.com
Off-duty LAPD officer detained with a gang member with drugs, gun
The Times is reporting that an off-duty LAPD officer was detained over the weekend along with a member the Rollin’ 60’s who had a ghost gun and drugs in his possession. An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while he was with an associate of the Rollin’ 60s Crips who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun,” according to a department source.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Two killed in head on collision
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said Tuesday. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One man died at the scene and the other...
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
2urbangirls.com
Lawyers argue nurse suffered ‘lapse of consciousness’ before fatal crash that killed six
LOS ANGELES – The driver accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection may have experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, according to a report published Tuesday.
2urbangirls.com
Another shooting at LA area bar on Sunset Strip
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One person was wounded in a shooting at a bar on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip early Monday morning. The shooting was reported at 12:48 a.m. at the About Last Night Lounge and Restaurant in the 6900 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to Sgt. S. Rodriguez of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Road rage blamed for car-to-car shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Road rage apparently triggered a shooting Sunday in Long Beach that left one person wounded. Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a perceived traffic accident near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and determined that people in two cars had fired at each other.
2urbangirls.com
Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split
PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
2urbangirls.com
Person on pocket bike killed in fatal crash in East LA
EAST LOS ANGELES – A person died Sunday evening in a crash between a pocket bike and a vehicle left in East Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of South Kern Avenue and West Whittier Boulevard around 8:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person apparently died at the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Man dies after jumping off LA freeway overpass
LOS ANGELES – A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID men killed in fiery Santa Clarita crash
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Two of the three people killed in a fiery Santa Clarita crash were publicly identified Monday. They were 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, according to the coroner’s office. The third victim was not yet ready for public identification. Two other people were...
2urbangirls.com
Supervisor wants to reopen one of its juvenile halls, probation officers say not so fast
LOS ANGELES – The union representing Los Angeles County Probation officers have responded to one of the members of the Board of Supervisors who visited one of the facilities housing juvenile offenders. Supervisor Holly Mitchell, whose parents were public servants, with one alleged to be a former probation officer,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in head on collision in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A fiery crash Sunday in Santa Clarita killed three people and injured two others, according to a report. Firefighters put out the deadly vehicle fire, the California Highway Patrol reported, and according to ABC7, three people died in the accident. Initial CHP reports indicated that only person had died. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and if there were any occupants who were not hurt or killed.
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for investment scam
LOS ANGELES – A Highland man who used his work history as a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy to gain investors’ trust and later invest millions of dollars with him, only to use their money to fund his extravagant lifestyle, was sentenced today to 168 months in federal prison.
2urbangirls.com
Former Southwest employee ties firing to safety exercise complaint
LOS ANGELES – A former Southwest Airlines Co. employee is suing the airline, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year after complaining about an unsafe training session involving a life raft. Nicholas Paul Newbould’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges whistleblower retaliation and harassment based on sex...
2urbangirls.com
Compton deputies continue to address street takeovers causing havoc for residents
The Compton Sheriff’s station continues to tackle street takeovers plaguing the City and wreaking havoc for residents. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is aware of the ongoing issues Compton faces with these dangerous activities, which has resulted in the loss of life of both participants and spectators. The department has responded with traffic safety operations around Los Angeles County particularly targeting cars deemed “modified”.
2urbangirls.com
Downey man faces faces federal charges in girl’s fentanyl death
LOS ANGELES – A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
Comments / 0