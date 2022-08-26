ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Think Teachers In North Dakota Had Summer Off?

If I were you, I'd choose my words very carefully...or your next stop is the principal's office!. Go ahead and say teachers have summers off. See how that works for ya. Having years of experience as a radio host, I've learned my job is to entertain other than to agitate. With the exception of this certain September morning, just a few short years ago. With back to school still fresh in everyone's brain, I made a comment along the lines of...
The 25 Best Places In North Dakota To Buy A House in 2022

Our friends at NICHE have come up with the best places in the state of North Dakota to purchase that dream home you have always wanted. Buying a home these days isn't easy. It's defiantly a seller's market and interest rates have increased dramatically. A 30-year fixed rate is in the 6 percent range. 15-year loans are around 5%.
BUY NOW! Waterfowl Hunting In ND Requires Federal Stamp

ATTENTION WATERFOWL HUNTERS!! Not just across North Dakota, but across the United States a federal duck stamp is being required for waterfowl hunters 16 and older beginning September 1, 2022 as well as a state license. Waterfowl includes ducks, swans, geese, mergansers, and coots!. federal waterfowl stamp, us fish and...
North Dakota’s Favorite Fast Food Burger & Restaurant

We love our dead flesh in North Dakota. I would much rather BBQ my own burger at home but sometimes life's hectic pace makes fast food a necessity. In fact, I have to credit a fast food joint for giving me my first opportunity behind a microphone. I"m not sure if it was because they thought I had a good voice for drive-thru or because I was too slow at making burgers. Either way, my time behind the microphone at a Burger King in Grand Forks, North Dakota back when I was in high school eventually led to my career in radio. Coincidence? Maybe, but it certainly gave me some confidence talking to people.
Group chat reveals racial and homophobic slurs from North Dakota Young Republicans

ND Representative Joshua Boschee comments on messages posted by North Dakota State University students. A North Dakota Young Republican (NDYR) group chat was leaked revealing racial, ethnic and homophobic slurs. The chat was revealed by Fargo Forum reporter Rob Port on Aug. 19. Since the release, organizations, including the North Dakota GOP (NDGOP) and NDSU, have released statements condemning the behavior.
All North Dakota driver license offices closed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to renew or get a new driver’s license, you’ll have to wait a couple of days. All driver license offices across North Dakota are closed on August 30 and August 31. Department of Transportation officials say they understand...
Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome case confirmed in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed a case of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in a pediatric patient. The patient was located in the eastern part of the state. The individual was hospitalized but has recovered. HPS is a viral infection that can cause severe lung...
