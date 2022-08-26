Read full article on original website
Special Called Meeting & Hearing
This meeting will take place at 2555 Lexington Road, Athens GA 30605 in the Training Room. View all calendars is the default. Choose Select a Calendar to view a specific calendar. Select the arrows on either side of the current month to change the month.
District 2 Commissioner Parker Resigns Effective Aug. 31, Special Election to Fill Seat on Nov. 8
Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker has resigned from their seat, effective August 31, 2022. As per the Athens-Clarke County Charter and state law O.C.G.A. § 21-2-540, a Special Election is planned for November 8, 2022 for Commission District 2 voters to elect a new commission representative. This election will take place at the same time as the November 8, 2022 General Election.
