Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker has resigned from their seat, effective August 31, 2022. As per the Athens-Clarke County Charter and state law O.C.G.A. § 21-2-540, a Special Election is planned for November 8, 2022 for Commission District 2 voters to elect a new commission representative. This election will take place at the same time as the November 8, 2022 General Election.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO