Traffic Anticipated During Labor Day Weekend; See Best Times To Travel In Maryland
NEWBURG, Md. – At the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge between Charles County in Maryland and King George County in Virginia, more than 90,000 vehicles are expected to cross between Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5. The best times to travel during the Labor Day holiday period include:
Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery Co. hopes for national expansion
The owners of Black Viking Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County, Maryland, have their eyes on expansion. The brewers hope to sell in Virginia next year and to eventually become the first Black-owned brewery with national distribution. Currently, the business, which was founded in October 2021, distributes beers...
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team says staff members were with Robinson at the hospital....
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday. The...
Police: Threat against "Lady in the Lake" came from disgruntled street vendor
Filming of the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake," which has been going on for months around Baltimore, was forced to postpone after producers were threatened with extortion downtown Friday.
XO Pho & Grill Now Open
XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
Samuels' two-way stardom highlight Maryland football commits' weekend performance
As Maryland football enters its first game week of the season, many Maryland football commits have been playing the 2022 season over the last couple of weeks. Each week here, we'll review how those future Terps fared during their most recent games. Kevis Thomas -- CB, Lowndes (Ga.): Thomas helped...
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE
3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
Woman Shot in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
