ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Germantown, MD
Government
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com

Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland

Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Cyclist#Bike
norfolkneradio.com

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team says staff members were with Robinson at the hospital....
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

XO Pho & Grill Now Open

XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE

3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland

There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy