A reverse monsoon pattern will bring drier and warmer weather to most of New Mexico this week. Southeastern New Mexico will be a different story with heavy rain possible. A backdoor front and good moisture is bringing storms, and even severe weather to southeastern parts of the state Monday afternoon. These storms will weaken through the late evening, but heavy rain will still be possible. There is a Flood Watch out for southeastern New Mexico through 6 AM Tuesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO