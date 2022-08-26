Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRQE News 13
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting...
KRQE News 13
California won’t expand teen vaccines without parental OK
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents’ consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, announced Wednesday he won’t put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn’t have enough support to pass.
New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
KRQE News 13
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
KRQE News 13
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
Storms in southern and northern New Mexico, drier in Metro
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty showers are moving westward through the southeast plains this morning. We still have good moisture in southern New Mexico, and we’ll see some of the showers last through the morning commute, with more storms in this part of the state during the afternoon and evening. Far north-central NM and the San […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Both renters and homeowners can get help in New Mexico – here’s how
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help for those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help for avoiding foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past […]
New Mexico governor grants clemency for six convicts
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six convicted criminals in New Mexico have been granted executive clemency by the governor, including the woman who escaped the infamous “Toy Box Killer,” David Parker Ray. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office made the announcement Monday afternoon, granting three men and three women a reprieve from their varying criminal sentences. The so-called […]
KRQE News 13
Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible across southeast New Mexico
A reverse monsoon pattern will bring drier and warmer weather to most of New Mexico this week. Southeastern New Mexico will be a different story with heavy rain possible. A backdoor front and good moisture is bringing storms, and even severe weather to southeastern parts of the state Monday afternoon. These storms will weaken through the late evening, but heavy rain will still be possible. There is a Flood Watch out for southeastern New Mexico through 6 AM Tuesday.
More rain, flood watch for southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to some showers in the central highlands, east mountains and southeast plains. Rain in the central highlands and east mountains will dissipate during the commute, but showers in southern New Mexico will likely continue through midday. More showers and storms will move east to west across the state, […]
Heavy storms and severe threat for eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are a couple of spot showers in northeast New Mexico this morning, but elsewhere it is a quit, mostly clear morning. Temperatures are chilly in the northern and western high terrain and highlands, in the 40s and low 50s. A cold front will move into eastern NM today, causing widespread storms […]
Man charged in deadly South Valley Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in a South Valley neighborhood Monday morning. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after an alleged argument with a driver. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Val Verde Drive SW. […]
Suspect in Los Chavez SWAT incident has long criminal history
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Friday night is Jason Ramirez. The tense SWAT scene Friday lasted eight hours. At the end of it all, Valencia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people. According […]
Spirit Stick 2022: Week 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to […]
Brother of Fabian Gonzales faces murder charge in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One month after testifying in the trial tied to the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, the brother of Fabian Gonzales is now charged in an unrelated fatal shooting. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after investigators claim that Gonzales got in a fight with a driver on a […]
Comments / 0