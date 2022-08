Join us for our next virtual live update on Wednesday, September 14, at 5 p.m. The City is in the process of writing a new development code that will align with the GVL2040 comprehensive plan and address issues related to development across our community. During this month's session, the project team will present small area and character development plans created as part of the development code rewrite process.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO