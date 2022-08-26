Read full article on original website
THP troopers to do ‘more frequent, unannounced’ check-ins on Tennessee schools
In a video posted on Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee said the state's Department of Education has asked to use the remaining federal relief funds for school safety. While the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) appreciates the new measures, it says it's unfortunate the funds aren't being utilized to address the school staffing issues.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
A nearly 40-year-old cold case has cropped up new information after the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification positively identified the skeletal remains of a young female found in Campbell County, Tenn. whom investigators over the years had known as "Baby Girl."
WATE
Scientist explains identifying mysterious Indiana teen’s remains
ELK VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — A mystery in the Campbell County mountains is slowly being solved and it’s taking a multi-team effort. “The fact that no missing persons that matched the description were reported in the area, that also makes it difficult,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brandon Elkins said in 2020.
Tennessee man killed in Ukraine War
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Tributes are pouring in for a Mid-South man killed in Ukraine this past week. Multiple sources have identified the man killed as Joshua Jones. His friends told WREG he lived in Memphis, and many said he died doing what he loved. Just over six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, the death toll […]
Alabama pastor calls arrest while watering flowers racial profiling
Michael Jennings was watering his neighbors' flowers. He was arrested in what he alleges is a case of racial profiling.
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
Wondering where to pick apples in East Tennessee? Here are 3 great options for apple orchards where you can pick your own apples without too far of a drive.
New salamander identified in the Great Smoky Mountains
A new salamander species has been identified in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park according to the park service.
WATE
Smoky Mountain Minute: Tips for camping in the Smokies this Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the summer wraps up with the extended Labor Day holiday weekend, we know many people will try to squeeze in another visit to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Brian Eversole, the Campground Program Manager for the park, spoke about camping in the frontcountry...
Tellico Village recovering after clubhouse fire Saturday
Tellico Village has begun recovering after a kitchen fire left the Tanasi Clubhouse a complete loss Saturday night.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Tellico Village realtor of over 30 years calls Tanasi Clubhouse loss ‘heartbreaking’
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said the Tanasi Clubhouse is a total loss and for many in the community, it’s a hard loss to accept. Including Dusty Hurst who has been a Tellico Village realtor since 1986.
WATE
DNA used to identity missing girl's remains in 1985 cold case
The remains of a young girl found dead in East Tennessee more than three decades ago have been identified through DNA analysis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her.
