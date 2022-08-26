Read full article on original website
Breckenridge Buckaroos kick off football season with 42-13 win over Jacksboro Tigers
In front of a packed house at Buckaroo Stadium on Friday night, the Breckenridge Buckaroos varsity football team kicked off the 2022 season on a strong note as they cruised to a 42-13 win over the Jacksboro Tigers. “We did some good things and did some things to give ourselves...
Diane Mitchell Smith
Diane Mitchell Smith, age 69, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, at Morehart Mortuary with Charles West officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Morehart Mortuary.
James Michael McNallen
Mike McNallen, 83, of Possum Kingdom, passed away in Dallas, Texas, on August 27, 2022, surrounded by family. His funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with Father Francis Miller officiating. His interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral Mass. The family will welcome friends for a visitation and rosary service in the funeral home chapel beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Breckenridge’s TSTC prepared Thornhill for career as safety specialist
Brittoni Thornhill always had a love of science. After touring Texas State Technical College’s Breckenridge campus while she was attending a vocational school, Thornhill knew that she had found her career. Eventually she earned two Associate of Applied Science degrees at TSTC — the first in Environmental Health and Safety in 2020, and the second in Occupational Safety and Environmental Compliance (OSEC) in 2021.
Steve Leveridge
Robert Steven Leveridge, 71, of Breckenridge, Texas, died August 12, 2022, at his home near Eastland, Texas. He was born February 10, 1951, in Cisco, Texas, to Jack and Beth Leveridge. He attended high school in Breckenridge, Texas, and graduated in 1970. He continued his education at TSTI in Waco from which he graduated in 1972. His hobbies and interests included family, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was semi-retired but worked at length as a certified welder, ferrier, TSA agent and most recently in retail. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Breckenridge, where he served as a trustee.
Katherine Parker Designs opens in downtown Breckenridge
Katherine Parker Post has an enthusiasm for life that bubbles over into just about everything she does — whether it’s opening her new shop in the heart of Breckenridge or getting to see a baby kangaroo up close (like she did at the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center earlier this year) — and that exuberance tends to pull everyone around her into the celebration that seems to follow her wherever she goes.
James Ruff
James Ruff, age 97, of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. Graveside funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 15, in the Albany Cemetery with Russell Scott officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. James Allen Ruff was born April...
Irene Lee
Irene J. Lee, 82, of Breckenridge, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Graveside services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Crystal Falls Cemetery, with Danny Lee officiating. The family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home chapel from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022.
New scoreboard at Buckaroo Stadium being installed this week
The new digital scoreboard at Buckaroos Stadium started to take shape on Wednesday afternoon when workers used a crane to lift the scoreboard’s large metal frame and attach it to the mounting pole that was installed earlier in the week. The scoreboard is located on the north end of...
Calendar of Events
The Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 ,the meeting will include a School Board facilities tour of North Elementary and District Services. Click here for the agenda. Saturday, Sept. 10. Scholarship Golf Tournament. The Breckenridge Chamber of...
Breckenridge students, teachers start school today
Today is the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District, and if all of the excitement of the past few days is any indication, everyone is in for a good 2022-23 school year. Over the past couple of weeks, BISD has been hosting a variety of events, ranging...
East Elementary full of laughter and a few tears on first day of 2022-23 school year
All Breckenridge ISD schools were busy this morning, Aug. 17, as students returned for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. At East Elementary, there were lots of smiles and a few tears as parents, grandparents and other loved ones dropped off their kids for what was the very first day of school ever for many students.
Jeanette Lucas
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and sister in Christ, Jeanette Eileen Lucas, 71, from Breckenridge, Texas, went home to her Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022. Jeanette was the first baby born in the new hospital in Corydon, Indiana, on June 17, 1951, to Edgar Elzy and Georgia Ann Miller.
Rotary Club to host local blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 1
The Breckenridge Rotary Club will team up with Carter BloodCare for a local blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at First National Bank’s Community Room, 101 E. Walker St. Advanced registration is recommended, and there are still several spots available. Click here to visit the...
Swenson Memorial Museum hosting fundraising drawing for portable generator
The Swenson Memorial Museum is holding a fundraising drawing for a Generac G0064331 Portable Generator. Tickets cost $20 per ticket or $50 for three tickets and may be purchased at First National Bank (Mondays through Fridays) or the museum (Thursdays through Saturdays). The 120/240 V portable generator has a 7.5-gallon...
Ted Culver
Ted Culver, age 73, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, at the Breckenridge Cemetery with Michael Hildreth officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held just prior to the service, at 10 a.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
Marileigh Miley
Marileigh Miley, 72, of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Her funeral service at Bethany Baptist Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
It’s Bunco Bonanza time again! Fundraiser to benefit Stephens Memorial Hospital Auxiliary projects
The Stephens Memorial Hospital Auxiliary — aka the Pink Ladies — will host their annual Bunco Bonanza, and tickets are limited. The city-wide fundraiser will take place at Chandelier Ridge, 5470 U.S. Highway 183 South, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and bunco games will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to shop for some $5 gift bags and have a light meal before the games begin.
BISD Board of Trustees approves budget, tax rate for upcoming year
At a special meeting on Monday evening, Aug. 29, the Breckenridge Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted to approve the 2022-23 budget and set the tax rate for the upcoming year. Prior to the meeting, the school board held a public hearing for community members to get more...
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
