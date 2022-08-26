ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

WLWT 5

Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Jury seated in Pike County massacre trial

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Opening arguments in George Wagner the Fourth’s murder trial are scheduled for next week in Waverly....
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: Single Vehicle Rollover in Ross County

Chillicothe – At approximately 8:21 am, troopers from the Chillicothe Highway Patrol Post responded to the scene of a one vehicle injury crash on US 23 near milepost 17, Green Township, Ross County, Ohio. A 1994 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Theodore Stokes, age 64, from Chillicothe, Ohio was traveling...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies

CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH

