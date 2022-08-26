Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The warrant for the search of a famous ‘90′s-era music artist who lives in the Tri-State shows law enforcement officers were acting on suspicions of drug trafficking and kidnapping. The artist, Joseph Foreman, who goes by “Afroman,” says the search was conducted on...
WLWT 5
Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
Afro Man: Is Seeking Legal Action After Police Raid His Cincinnati Home
Afro Man: Is Seeking Legal Action After Police Raid His Cincinnati Home
WLWT 5
Who killed Brittany Stykes? Parents continue their fight for answers nine years later
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Nine years after a 22-year-old pregnant mother was found dead in her Jeep alongside a Brown County road, her killer remains free. Brittany Stykes was found shot to death on Aug. 28, 2013. Her 14-month-old daughter, Aubree, had also been shot, but survived her injuries.
WLWT 5
Jury seated in first trial of what's been called Ohio's most complex murder case
WAVERLY, Ohio — Nine women and three men will decide George Wagner IV's fate. Among them are a teacher, physical therapist, emergency dispatcher and a business owner. The majority look to be in their 30s or early-to-mid 40s. During approximately eight hours of intense questioning Monday and Tuesday, each...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
LISTEN: 911 calls released after attempted kidnapping in Ohio
St. Brigid School Principal Terry Adkins told 2 NEWS he was the first to see Duran enter the school and noticed something was off. Adkins said he immediately called the police when the child’s real parents entered the building.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Jury seated in Pike County massacre trial
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Opening arguments in George Wagner the Fourth’s murder trial are scheduled for next week in Waverly....
Fox 19
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
Ohio man dead after driver hits porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
cleveland19.com
1 year probation for drunken driver who caused electrocution deaths of 2 people in Columbia Township
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbia Township man was sentenced to one year probation for causing the deaths of two people and seriously injuring a third while driving drunk in October 2020. Keith Liedtke pleaded guilty to the charge of OVI in front of Lorain County Court of Common...
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
Fox 19
OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
Fox 19
Woman sentenced up to 16.5 years for stabbing man multiple times in neck, abdomen
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman from Amelia, Ohio pled guilty after stabbing a man nearly to death on Monday morning in Brown County court. Cheri Richards, 56, was charged with attempted murder for stabbing 61-year-old John Mott with a 10 to 12″ knife, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Single Vehicle Rollover in Ross County
Chillicothe – At approximately 8:21 am, troopers from the Chillicothe Highway Patrol Post responded to the scene of a one vehicle injury crash on US 23 near milepost 17, Green Township, Ross County, Ohio. A 1994 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Theodore Stokes, age 64, from Chillicothe, Ohio was traveling...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
One man dead following State Route 48 crash
The crash occurred on State Route 48 near State Route 73 at approximately 12:39 p.m.
