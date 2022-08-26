Read full article on original website
16 UC Senior Centers Receive Grant Funding For Improvements
Sixteen Upper Cumberland Senior Centers received an $8,000 state grant for capital improvements. Algood Senior Center Director Brenda Dishman said seniors use the community center as its meeting place. Dishman said she plans to use the grant for new flooring at the facility. “Our flooring that we currently have have...
Carnival Begins Wednesday At Van Buren County Fair
The Van Buren County Fair is underway. It will continue until this Saturday with several competitions and events scheduled each night. Junior Fair Board Member Cade Simmons said the carnival called “Amusement on the Midway” kicks off Wednesday night. “It doesn’t matter age or anything like that,” Simmons...
County Attorney Advises New Putnam Commissioners On Legalities
Putnam County Attorney Jeff Jones said incoming county commissioners must be careful as new public figures. Jones said computers can especially be dangerous- anything posted or sent can become evidence. “You guys are holding public office right now, and you need to be aware of the fact that people watch...
Better Communication Main Goal Of School Safety Summit
110 Tennessee Sheriffs and Police Chiefs gathered in a School Safety Summit with an emphasis on improving responses to school violence. The event was co-sponsored by the Tennessee Sheriffs Association and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris leads the statewide Sheriffs group. He said the goal of the summit is to better communication.
Cookeville To Consider Independent Party For City Employee CDL Training
Cookeville City Council will consider an agreement for Commercial Driver’s License training Thursday. Several of the city’s utility departments require some personnel to have CDLs. These include individuals to drive dump trucks, individuals to transport heavy equipment, and more. Human Resources Director Carl Sells this comes as part...
Monterey Historic Sign Program Honoring The Life Of A Local Business Owner
A new historic sign program coming to Monterey highlighting significant buildings along Commercial Avenue. Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary said the initiative is in honor of Chris Walker. A local business owner who passed away last year. “There were donations made to his family after his passing that were then turned...
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
Cookeville Police Department Hoping To Start Process To Obtain Command Trailer
Cookeville Police Department hoping to start bid process to receive a command trailer. Major Ken Sircy said the department is looking at a 31-foot-long trailer that will serve mainly as a command center during emergency events. He said the need for such a tool was made clear after the 2020 tornado.
Cumberland EMA Performs Successful Emergency Drill At CCHS
Cumberland County EMA’s emergency drill at Cumberland County High School Monday deemed a success. EMA Director Travis Cole said the drill was part of the emergency personnel’s routines. He said first responders attend tornado and fire drills to help schools update and adjust plans if needed. “We look...
Missing White County baby found safe, suspect in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a missing White County baby.
State Studying Water Table Level For New White Co Landfill Cell
State officials currently reviewing the White County landfill’s water table specifically for the proposed new cell. TDEC officials, engineers and County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson met last week to discuss the next step. “We are trying to determine how deep we can dig the hole to put the trash...
Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders
Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
New Gas Provider For Clay County Sending Mailed Notification On Changes
Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District anticipates a seamless transition in service for Clay County residents. The provider will merge with the Clay Gas Utility District starting Thursday. Communications Director Clifford Swoape said operations moving forward would be under the new company’s name including bills. “The gas system as...
School asks artist to cover up ‘pet remembrance’ field painting; instead, he quits
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The groundskeeper who maintained the Macon County football field said he quit after he claimed the school told him to cover up his latest midfield painting. Shaun Trent had painted elaborate and often timely art on the high school football field for 12 years, and...
Bon De Croft Elementary Addition Project Out For Bid
White County’s Bon De Croft Elementary School project is out for bid. The near 20,000 square foot addition would connect the old building with the gymnasium, create a new school entrance and add classroom space. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the question now is if bids will fit the some $6 million project budget.
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
Cookeville Will Consider Zoning Amendment For Planned Residential Development
Cookeville City Council will consider changes to the zoning code to encourage more use of Planned Residential Developments (PRD). A PRD District is one that requires developers to submit final site plans prior to the Planning Commission’s or City Council’s approval and requires that developers stick to such plans. Planning Director Jon Ward said with a projected influx of high-density development, he wants to make PRDs more appealing to developers by amending some restrictions.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
