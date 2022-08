The race took place the day after the one year anniversary of injuries sustained in Afghanistan. Kelsee Lainhart. Photo by Lifetime Chicago Paratriathlon. (Chicago, Il.) – Exactly one year and a day after being seriously injured in Kabul, Afghanistan, Kelsee Lainhart showed how resilient she is. The 21-year-old competed...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO