Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall

A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley.

David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a rust/deep orange colored polo shirt, light-colored khaki cargo shorts, brown dock sider-style shoes, and carrying a camouflage backpack with a single pocket on the front with black straps. (Click on the second image above.)

Rasmussen's daughter said the family has reason to believe "he is in the Hudson Valley at this point," according to information provided by the Cornwall Office of Emergency Management in Orange County on Friday morning, Aug. 26.

"My father suffers from PTSD and we would ask that if he is located or spotted, that the police are contacted IMMEDIATELY with the location and time of the sighting," Rasmussen's daughter stated. "He is in desperate need of crisis care and the police have the information to get that for him ASAP. It is possible that he is disoriented to time and place, please do not approach him - just contact the police."

Tonawanda Police may be reached at 716-692-2121. Cornwall Police may be reached at 845-534-8100.

