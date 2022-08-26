ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Clear the Shelters' aims to help adopts animals in Kansas City area

By Jordan Betts
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
Animal shelters in Kansas City are among those across the country partnering in an effort to "clear the shelters."

The campaign aims to get all cats and dogs adopted to clear the shelters.

KC Pet Project is taking part. They are having a special: $30 adoptions on all dogs 30 pounds or more and adult cats at most of their shelters from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28.

The shelter says the fee comes with "their spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, and so much more."

To find locations of shelters taking part in "Clear the Shelters", click here.

