Two Shootings In Ten Minutes: Late-Night Baltimore Attacks Send Several To Hospital

There were multiple shootings reported in Baltimore overnight. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

At least four people were shot in separate shootings across Baltimore last night, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Collins Avenue, where they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Just minutes later at 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a second report of a shooting in the 800 block of Kenwood Avenue in the Eastern District.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds and were able to rush them to a hospital.

While officers were on the scene, a third victim walked himself into the hospital for treatment.

Two of the victims in the second shooting are in critical, but reportedly stable condition.

Police are asking those with information on either of these shootings to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.