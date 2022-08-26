ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County Public Libraries Launch Tablet Lending Program

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago

Several Montgomery County libraries will now loan out tablets to families with young children through a new program, officials say.

“Launchpads,” which are tablets designed specifically for children from preschool age through sixth grade, will be loaned out by four Montgomery County Libraries. The tablets come preloaded with various themes and educational topics, according to Montgomery County Government officials.

The tablets will not require Wi-Fi or internet, and will be available through MCPL branches of Long Branch, Maggie Nightingale, Marilyn Praisner, and White Oak.

Interested families can place holds on the Launchpads to have them transferred to their closest library branch as well.

Several examples of content include "Early Literacy", "Language Learning", "Pre-K Academy", and "STEAM Academy". The tablets are designed to not only help children learn, but to improve their digital literacy as technology continues to grow and improve.

Customers can use their library card to borrow up to five Launchpads at a time with with a three-week lending period, complete with charging cable.

Launchpads will be able to be renewed a maximum of three times.

Montgomery County is the eighth county in Maryland to participate in the Launchpad program.

