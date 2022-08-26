Read full article on original website
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Former Wildcat outfielder Ali Ashner returns to Arizona softball
It isn’t often that a player leaves a program and then transfers back. Ali Ashner will be one of those rarities for Arizona softball. The lefthanded-hitting outfielder has returned to Tucson after spending time on the junior college circuit. Ashner’s first tour with the Wildcats started during the 2019...
allsportstucson.com
Dennis Bene returns to coaching as Sahuaro’s defensive line coach
Dennis Bene, who coached Salpointe Catholic to a 2013 state championship and amassed a 184-44 record in 19 years with the Lancers, is returning to the sidelines this fall at Sahuaro to coach with his former assistant Al Alexander. Alexander, hired as Sahuaro’s head coach in February, confirmed Tuesday night...
Tucson, September 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ironwood Ridge High School football team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on August 31, 2022, 18:00:00. Ironwood Ridge High SchoolMica Mountain High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
azdesertswarm.com
5-star 2023 guard Kylie Marshall puts Arizona women’s basketball in her top 4
Arizona women’s basketball already has verbal pledges from ESPN’s ninth-ranked, tenth-ranked, and 20th-ranked players in the class of 2023. Can head coach Adia Barnes and her staff add No. 18, as well?. They appear to have a good chance after five-star shooting guard Kylie Marshall announced her top...
azdesertswarm.com
What Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at his pre-San Diego State press conference
The regular season is finally here for Arizona, which since losing at ASU last November to complete a 1-11 campaign has vowed to do everything it can to rebuild the program to a respectable level. The first chance to see if all that work has paid off comes on Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats visit San Diego State in a game that will be shown nationally on CBS.
allaccess.com
KFMA (Rock 102.1)/Tucson Adding Robin Nash For Middays
ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION's Active Rock KFMA (ROCK 102.1)/TUCSON, AZ is adding longtime PHOENIX radio personality ROBIN NASH for Middays, replacing RILEY who is stepping away from on-air to focus on her job as Public Affairs Director for the ARIZONA LOTUS stations. NASH will start rocking middays on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
AZFamily
Field Trip Friday: University of Arizona opens state's first veterinary school
GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. Being a part of the GCU Havocs gives students an opportunity to demonstrate school spirit. Something Good: Fostering futures. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Foster students are...
KOLD-TV
Country artist found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
azpm.org
We should go where the water is
Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Scenic Attractions in Oro Valley, Arizona
There are 5 gorgeous mountain ranges in the Tucson area, with the Catalinas being the most dramatic and awe-inspiring. It’s no surprise that the area has become popular with nature lovers, hikers, and photographers. If you appreciate the unusual beauty of the desert, there is no better place to explore. Oro Valley is a beautiful suburb located just 20 minutes north of Tucson. The area is surrounded by the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range, and thus, the background is stunning for any type of recreational activity.
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barrio Brewing Company: A Dining Reveiw
One Friday in late August 2022, Neighbor Roy and I ate lunch at the Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson. It’s on Toole Street south of Downtown. Why Barrio Brewing Company, you ask? Well, I had a hankerin’ for a good burger and thought they might have some. We...
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
biztucson.com
KVOA-TV Announces New Weekday Anchors
KVOA-TV is welcoming two new weekday co-anchors to the news desk. No stranger to KVOA-TV, Monica Garcia returns after six years away to co-anchor News 4 Tucson at 4pm, 6pm, and 10pm with Sean Mooney. “I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to have worked my way back to...
At Least 1 Killed In A Fatal Crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 that claimed the life of at least one person on Saturday. The Arizona Department of Transportation stated that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Country singer Luke Bell found dead in Tucson at 32, police say
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson, Arizona, have confirmed that country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has been found dead, more than a week after he went missing. According to KOLD-TV, police said Bell’s body was found Monday in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. He was 32. Tuesday’s...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Binational ‘Most Wanted’ program expands to Arizona
Five suspected members of transnational criminal organizations preying on migrants along the Mexico-Arizona border now find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement officials in two countries.
KTAR.com
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with...
