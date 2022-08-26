ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Former Wildcat outfielder Ali Ashner returns to Arizona softball

It isn’t often that a player leaves a program and then transfers back. Ali Ashner will be one of those rarities for Arizona softball. The lefthanded-hitting outfielder has returned to Tucson after spending time on the junior college circuit. Ashner’s first tour with the Wildcats started during the 2019...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Dennis Bene returns to coaching as Sahuaro’s defensive line coach

Dennis Bene, who coached Salpointe Catholic to a 2013 state championship and amassed a 184-44 record in 19 years with the Lancers, is returning to the sidelines this fall at Sahuaro to coach with his former assistant Al Alexander. Alexander, hired as Sahuaro’s head coach in February, confirmed Tuesday night...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catalina, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Palo Verde, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
City
Tanque Verde, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
City
Bisbee, AZ
City
Benson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Morenci, AZ
City
Willcox, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at his pre-San Diego State press conference

The regular season is finally here for Arizona, which since losing at ASU last November to complete a 1-11 campaign has vowed to do everything it can to rebuild the program to a respectable level. The first chance to see if all that work has paid off comes on Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats visit San Diego State in a game that will be shown nationally on CBS.
TUCSON, AZ
allaccess.com

KFMA (Rock 102.1)/Tucson Adding Robin Nash For Middays

ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION's Active Rock KFMA (ROCK 102.1)/TUCSON, AZ is adding longtime PHOENIX radio personality ROBIN NASH for Middays, replacing RILEY who is stepping away from on-air to focus on her job as Public Affairs Director for the ARIZONA LOTUS stations. NASH will start rocking middays on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Baseball America#Santa Rita#Highschoolsports#Broadway Pigskin#Allsportstucson Com#Aps Digital Player#San Manuel#Globe
KOLD-TV

Country artist found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

We should go where the water is

Rancho Sahuarita has grown fast, and its water utility has had to grow quickly with it. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living with the cost of drought in the Southwest, and what we can do to mitigate it.
SAHUARITA, AZ
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Scenic Attractions in Oro Valley, Arizona

There are 5 gorgeous mountain ranges in the Tucson area, with the Catalinas being the most dramatic and awe-inspiring. It’s no surprise that the area has become popular with nature lovers, hikers, and photographers. If you appreciate the unusual beauty of the desert, there is no better place to explore. Oro Valley is a beautiful suburb located just 20 minutes north of Tucson. The area is surrounded by the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range, and thus, the background is stunning for any type of recreational activity.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona

My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. I did not live in the 80s, but I grew up around my parents who did. They showed me a lot of old-school music and movies. They also took me roller skating. I love movies from the 80s such as The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, and Back to the Future. My favorite 80s movie is Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. So, I have a good understanding of the 80s and what it would have been like to live during that time.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
southernarizonaguide.com

Barrio Brewing Company: A Dining Reveiw

One Friday in late August 2022, Neighbor Roy and I ate lunch at the Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson. It’s on Toole Street south of Downtown. Why Barrio Brewing Company, you ask? Well, I had a hankerin’ for a good burger and thought they might have some. We...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

KVOA-TV Announces New Weekday Anchors

KVOA-TV is welcoming two new weekday co-anchors to the news desk. No stranger to KVOA-TV, Monica Garcia returns after six years away to co-anchor News 4 Tucson at 4pm, 6pm, and 10pm with Sean Mooney. “I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to have worked my way back to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
ORO VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy