Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Partners Physician Academy aims to boost hematology workforce
The Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center in Indianapolis will next month pilot a national education program to address a shortage of doctors specializing in classical hematology. The weeklong Partners Physician Academy will include physicians looking to advance their careers while working at a hemophilia treatment center and foster development of a physician network of mentors.
Inside Indiana Business
Franklin College selling radio station
The campus radio station at Franklin College will soon be under new ownership, the school announced Wednesday. The college says, pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission, WFCI-FM 89.5 will be sold to Indianapolis-based nonprofit Inter Mirifica Inc., which does business as Catholic Radio Indy. WFCI will operate as a...
Inside Indiana Business
FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
Inside Indiana Business
Carson to host annual job fair
Indiana Congressman André Carson will Tuesday host his annual Job and Resource Fair in Indianapolis. More than 70 employers will be on hand for the event, which is being held in conjunction with Ivy Tech Community College. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Columbus named chamber’s ‘Community of the Year’
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named the city of Columbus its 2022 Community of the Year. The panel of judges said the city of 50,000 is “the complete package,” offering a robust business climate, philanthropic spirit and exceptional workforce. The chamber says Columbus is home to a...
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash expands dealer network
Lafayette-based trailer maker Wabash (NYSE: WNC) has announced plans to add two dealers to its North American dealer network. Bergey’s Truck Centers and Allegiance Trucks will be full line dealers of Wabash parts, services and equipment, including dry and refrigerated van trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies and platform trailers.
Inside Indiana Business
Ironing board manufacturing returning to Seymour
A company in Seymour will resume manufacturing ironing boards beginning next week. The Tribune reports the operation will run under a new name, Seymour Home Products, after Chicago-based Home Products International-North America Inc. shut down production earlier this year. In March, HPI filed a WARN notice with the state indicating...
Inside Indiana Business
Ohio, Indiana eyed for EV battery plant
For the second time in less than two weeks, an automaker with a major presence in Indiana is exploring the possibility of building an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, potentially in the Hoosier State. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution said Monday they plan to invest $4.4 billion to build a battery production plant in the U.S. through a joint venture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Honda battery plant’s potential impact on Greensburg facility
Economic Development Corp. of Greensburg-Decatur County Executive Director Bryan Robbins says he is cautiously optimistic Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution will decide to build a $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in his community. On Monday, the companies announced a joint venture to build a battery factory in the U.S. but did not specify a location. The city already has a Honda plant that produces CR-V, Civic and the Insight hybrid models and employs about 2,000 workers.
Inside Indiana Business
Walmart making big investment in Indiana stores
The largest retailer in the country – and the biggest employer in Indiana – is making a major investment in some of its Hoosier locations. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) plans to invest more than $75 million to update and remodel 15 stores throughout the state, the company announced Monday. When complete, Walmart says the upgrades will provide expanded shopping options for customers.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy man sentenced for international romance scam
An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for his role in an international romance scam that defrauded senior citizens of tens of thousands of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Edwin Agbi was found guilty in March of several charges, including mail fraud, use of a fictitious name as part of a mail fraud scheme, and money laundering.
Comments / 0