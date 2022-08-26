Read full article on original website
September First Friday Will Feature Taste of Kosciusko
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Taste of Kosciusko event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sep. 2, in downtown Warsaw. The event will feature restaurants and food vendors from across Kosciusko County. Visitors will be able to purchase taste tickets at the event for $2 each to try sample-sized menu items.
Second In A Series: Hard Work Leads To Success For Arch Baumgartner
MILFORD – In this age of lavish leisure, soft security and fat early pensions it’s hard to persuade youngsters that success is still compounded of two old-fashioned ingredients – spelled R-I-S-K and W-O-R-K. But it’s true, and Arch Baumgartner is a convincing case in point. Life...
Echoes Of The Past To Honor Kurt Miller
CLAYPOOL — Echoes of the Past is to honor the late Kurt Miller through a tractor drive. The Third Annual Kurt Miller Tractor Drive will take place Saturday, Sept. 10. It will start at 9:30 a.m. The drive will leave from Miller’s childhood home, located at 8298 W. 600S,...
Rodeheaver Book Launch Sep. 8 At Grace College
WINONA LAKE — The long-awaited release of the authoritative biography of Homer Rodeheaver will be celebrated with a free public event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 8, at Westminster Hall on the Grace College campus. The book, which was seven years in preparation, is entitled “Homer Rodeheaver and the...
Cathy Ellen Ball
Cathy Ellen Ball, 70, rural Columbia City, died at 4:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 16, 1952. She is survived by her son, Caleb Ball, Columbia City; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Penny (Phillip) Valjack, Columbia City. Smith &...
Jan Durham — UPDATED
Jan Durham, 79, Warsaw, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 28, 1942. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Community Apple Orchard Picking Starts Saturday
WINONA LAKE — The Community Apple Orchard will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Sep. 3, 10 and 17, at 1812 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake. The cost for picking is 75 cents per pound. Vouchers for free picking — up to half a bushel — will be available.
Lonita Jackson — PENDING
Lonita Jackson, 53, Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Local Salvation Army Administrator Receives Certificate
WARSAW — Envoy Sina Locke was presented with a Certificate of Completion for a course of study she finished through the College for Officer’s Training of The Salvation Army in Chicago. In June 2019, she was installed along with her husband Envoy Ken Locke as administrators of The...
Jerry Lee Ferguson
Jerry Lee Ferguson, 81, Leesburg, beloved patriarch of the Ferguson family, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, in his home in Leesburg surrounded by loved ones. We will remember Jerry as a humble man and entrepreneur that did not seek attention nor affirmation for his work. He is survived by Norma Lane Ferguson, his wife of 55 years. Also surviving are his two sons, Mark and Michael Ferguson; his sister Jane Miller; sister-in-law Lynn Gresham; and seven grandchildren, Claudia, Gracie, Dean, Cooper, Frances, Ruby and Clark, who all affectionately called him “Duke.” Not ironically, Jerry was a fan of John Wayne, and all things 1950’s, including music and automobiles. He was an avid golfer and karaoke enthusiast. Jerry was a graduate of Ball State University and a member of the United States Navy, proudly serving from 1960-64.
Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED
Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw. She was born Oct. 5, 1939. On July 6, 1958, Annette married Omer Lee “Skip” Kindig; he survives in Rochester. Annette is also survived by her daughter, Karen (Tim) Smith, Greenville, Ohio...
Hundreds Attend Smash Out Cancer In Akron
AKRON — Hundreds attended Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders’ Smash Out Cancer event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It was at the Akron Community Center where patrons were treated to food, entertainment, live auction items and goodies and pies up for bid. There was also a memorial lighting ceremony to remember those who have lost their fight to cancer and celebrate those who are still in the fight and who have won the battle against the disease.
Larry D. Hyden — UPDATED
Larry D. Hyden, 73, Mentone, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home in Mentone. He was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Paintsville, Ky., the son of (the late) Eugene Hyden and Katherine (Young) Hyden. After high school, Larry earned his degree in tool and die design. He married Suzanne (Hite)...
Jane Ruth Rush — UPDATED
Jane Ruth Rush, 89, Warsaw, died at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 2, 1933. She married James “Jim” Lawrence Rush on Sep. 14, 1957; he survives in Warsaw. She is survived by her son, Mark (Tammy) James Rush, Akron;...
Dr. R Wyatt Weaver Jr.
Dr. R Wyatt Weaver Jr. MD, 76, Angola, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola. He was born Oct. 9, 1945. He married Judy A. Mortorff on Aug. 5, 1978; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Margaret “Peggy” Schreiber, Angola, Rebecca...
Group Spotlights International Overdose Awareness Day On Wednesday
WARSAW — In 2021, it was calculated that approximately 2,554 Hoosiers died due to overdose. Twenty of those overdoses were recorded in Kosciusko County. Walking In Awareness and Recovery will be hosting an event for International Overdose Awareness Day to educate the public, bring awareness to this issue and honor the lives lost to overdose.
Janice L. Frye
Janice L. (Hidy) Frye, 85, North Manchester, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Signature Healthcare, Terre Haute. She was born May 26, 1937. On May 12, 1984, she married Max W. Frye; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Matthew (Lynn) Kindy, Port Orange, Fla. and...
First In A Series: The Remarkable Story Of Dr. Bud Pattison
Editor’s note: The following is information from a 1958 article about Dr. Lee H. “Bud” Pattison, a former resident of Warsaw. The article is from the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. The second in a series will be posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. WARSAW — Lee...
Carol Ann Young
Carol Ann Young, 79, Albion, formerly of Churubusco, died at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her home in Albion. She was born Nov. 28, 1942. On April 3, 1962, she married Max E. Young; he survives. She is survived by her daughter Jill A. Young, Kandern, Germany; sisters,...
Marilyn Griffith
Marilyn Griffith, 83, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born Nov. 10, 1938. Marilyn married Bob Gene Griffith on July 4, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, James Brian (Susan) Griffith, Kewanee, Ill. and Charles...
