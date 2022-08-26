Jerry Lee Ferguson, 81, Leesburg, beloved patriarch of the Ferguson family, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, in his home in Leesburg surrounded by loved ones. We will remember Jerry as a humble man and entrepreneur that did not seek attention nor affirmation for his work. He is survived by Norma Lane Ferguson, his wife of 55 years. Also surviving are his two sons, Mark and Michael Ferguson; his sister Jane Miller; sister-in-law Lynn Gresham; and seven grandchildren, Claudia, Gracie, Dean, Cooper, Frances, Ruby and Clark, who all affectionately called him “Duke.” Not ironically, Jerry was a fan of John Wayne, and all things 1950’s, including music and automobiles. He was an avid golfer and karaoke enthusiast. Jerry was a graduate of Ball State University and a member of the United States Navy, proudly serving from 1960-64.

