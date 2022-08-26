Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
The Surprising Food New Yorkers Will Soon Need ID To Buy
If you live in New York and had been planning to serve a quick dessert garnished with canned whipped cream, you may have heard that picking up a can will no longer be as simple as dashing in and out of the bodega — because a little-known law enacted last November is now finally being enforced.
Reddit's Cracking Up At The Serving Size For Trader Joe's Popsicles
Serving sizes on nutrition labels used to be a number that you would look at and laugh at, but earlier this year, the FDA updated nutrition labels to more accurately reflect how much consumers typically eat in one sitting. Until now, the standard serving sizes for nutrition facts labels were based on eating habits from the late '70s and '80s, so they were certainly due for a refresh. The FDA also clarified that contrary to popular belief, serving sizes are not a recommendation for how much people should eat, they're required by law to be based on the eating habits of real people.
Drinking tea may help you live longer
According to a study published Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal “higher tea intake was modestly associated with lower all-cause mortality risk,” for people who drank at least two cups per day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Is There So Much Fried Food At State Fairs?
As the last few dog days of summer blend with the coming of autumn, you may get those precious few days of beautiful weather. This is a moment when the air is still rich with the warm summer breeze but the trees are still turning their colors of oranges, crimsons, gold, and purples and the nights still come a bit earlier than they did before. It's this autumn atmosphere and warm weather that makes the state fairs all the more attractive.
Ranking Cuts Of Beef For Chili, From Worst To Best
It doesn't get much better than a delicious, hearty bowl of chili. In fact, according to Insider, chili is one of the most popular meals in America. Of course, like countless other dishes, there are regional varieties that change up the recipe. There's the beanless, meat-heavy "bowl of red" in Texas, the Skyline-style chili of Cincinnati that tends to have a dash of cinnamon or chocolate, and the cajun-inspired chili of Louisiana, just to name a few. While there are plenty of local variations of chili that make each of them different and tasty in their own special ways, most chili dishes often share one main ingredient in common: beef. Yet these beef cuts can vary in taste and tenderness, depending on which part of the cow they come from (via Lone Mountain Wagyu).
How Much The Price Of Strawberries Has Gone Down
Inflation may not be getting any higher after hitting its peak, but global consumers are still looking at a long road down to the valley of reasonable prices. As financial strategist Art Hogan told Forbes, we may not see mass reductions until the middle of 2023. Investment advisor Zach Stein echoed this point, telling Time that "inflation will still remain elevated for some time," citing supply chain issues and import blocks caused by the war in Ukraine — the latter of which has played a major role not only high price tags on products like wheat and gas, but also in an increasingly dire energy crisis.
Reddit Is Baffled By The Smell Of Aldi's Instant Rice
The human sense of smell is a remarkable and often underestimated thing. In fact, according to The Harvard Gazette, smell is actually your sense of taste as well. "All of what you consider flavor is smell. When you are eating all the beautiful, complicated flavors ... they are all smell," said Venkatesh Murthy, a Life Sciences Professor at Harvard. He also pointed out that smell is very heavily tied to memory and emotion. "The olfactory signals very quickly get to the limbic system," Murthy explained. According to the University of Queensland Australia, that system is tied into emotions and behavior in our brains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happened To Doughp After Shark Tank?
While some people might misconstrue the sound of Doughp's name with one of Snow White's dwarves, the edible cookie dough brand has a tasty business idea that some people might agree is "dope." Putting the play on words aside, the millennial-focused company turned to Shark Tank to raise capital for its food business. Even though its idea was fully baked, this sweet treat might have needed a little more time mixing in the bowl.
TikTok Is In Shambles Over A Gravy-Dipped Popeyes Chicken Sandwich
You may be reading the headline and thinking to yourself, "Is putting gravy on a chicken sandwich that bad?" If people put mayo, BBQ sauce, and all sorts of condiments on their chicken sandwiches, gravy doesn't seem all that strange. Gravy is even served with chicken, so why the big deal? It seems TikTok's reaction isn't because dipping your Popeyes sandwich in some gravy is wrong, but because of how it's being eaten.
The Savory Cookbook That Celebrates 50 Years Of Popeyes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's obvious that most companies aren't too eager to share their secrets with the public. Chances are you'll never watch Colonel Sanders deliver KFC's signature secret spice blend recipe on live TV. And it would be a cold day in a warm place when Coca-Cola gives out its legendary formula. No matter how much money you may offer, these companies will never let you in on what makes their products so good. But that doesn't mean all companies aren't eager to share what inspired their legendary menus.
The Sauerkraut Myth You Should Stop Believing
The idea that sauerkraut originated in Germany, though logical — considering its very German name — might very much be a myth. The fermented food actually hails from the far east. There is a historical food culture of fermentation in Asian countries. According to a study published in...
Tender Smoked Pulled Pork Recipe
If you want to have some friends or family over in the summer, what better way to feed a crowd than with some pulled pork? This recipe should be right up your alley if you have a smoker. Included are instructions for a delicious and flavorful pork rub – in addition to a sweet concoction to infuse the pork. Slap your pork butt on the smoker and let all of the flavors soak in for a few hours. The end result? Tender smoked pork that is great for a sandwich, nachos, and pretty much anything else you'd like.
Mashed
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0