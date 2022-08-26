ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccoll, SC

Deputies: Bloodhound led authorities to accused McColl armed robber

By Braley Dodson
 5 days ago

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBT) — A bloodhound led deputies to a man they said robbed a Marlboro County convenience store at knifepoint, according to authorities.

James Clifton “Rocky” Murphy, 52, of McColl, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and petit larceny. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday.

At about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Murphy went into ta Circle B’s with his face covered, showed a knife and demanded money from the clerk, according to deputies. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities found Murphy’s clothing nearby and used a Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound to track him down, according to the sheriff’s office. The dog led them to a nearby home. The money, knife and clothes he wore during the robbery were reportedly inside of his residence.

