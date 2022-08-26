TN First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee, the wife of Governor Bill Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Gov. Lee said treatment will begin immediately and that his wife’s prognosis is good.

Gov. Lee released the following statement.

“Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the body’s lymphatic system, which fights germs.

