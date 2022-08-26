ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmdeV_0hWRfqsC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee, the wife of Governor Bill Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Gov. Lee said treatment will begin immediately and that his wife’s prognosis is good.

Gov. Lee released the following statement.

“Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the body’s lymphatic system, which fights germs.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
wpln.org

For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’

For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19  patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lymphoma#First Lady#Cancer#Politics State#Politics Governor#Tn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban

New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Leaky battleship in Texas set to make trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas — (AP) — It's the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
113K+
Followers
121K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy