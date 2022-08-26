Read full article on original website
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
KIOXIA America Strengthens Lineup of Embedded Flash Memory Products for Consumer Applications
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that it has begun sampling the latest generation of its JEDEC 1 e-MMC Ver. 5.1 2 -compliant embedded flash memory products for consumer applications. The new products are available in capacities of 64 and 128 gigabytes (GB) and integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005206/en/ The KIOXIA next-gen e-MMC devices are well-suited to the requirements of consumer applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fiverr Partners With Shutterstock to Integrate Licensed Assets Into Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. The integration will provide freelancers who offer digital services on Fiverr instant and easy access to millions of licensed assets for commercial use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005208/en/ Fiverr announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
