Fiverr Partners With Shutterstock to Integrate Licensed Assets Into Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. The integration will provide freelancers who offer digital services on Fiverr instant and easy access to millions of licensed assets for commercial use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005208/en/ Fiverr announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
KIOXIA at VMWare Explore: New Technologies, Products and Form Factors in the Spotlight
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- KIOXIA America, Inc. is at VMWare Explore this week to highlight its new technologies, products, and form factors that get the most out of VMware applications - and help build the new multi-cloud world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005278/en/ Demos will be conducted in the KIOXIA booth (#1306) at VMware Explore on the show floor of San Francisco’s Moscone Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
