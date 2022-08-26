SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that it has begun sampling the latest generation of its JEDEC 1 e-MMC Ver. 5.1 2 -compliant embedded flash memory products for consumer applications. The new products are available in capacities of 64 and 128 gigabytes (GB) and integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005206/en/ The KIOXIA next-gen e-MMC devices are well-suited to the requirements of consumer applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO