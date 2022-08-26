NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. The integration will provide freelancers who offer digital services on Fiverr instant and easy access to millions of licensed assets for commercial use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005208/en/ Fiverr announced a partnership with Shutterstock to integrate its vast content of licensed assets on its platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

