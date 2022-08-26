Read full article on original website
AeroVironment’s New Mantis i23 D Multi-Sensor Imaging Payload Delivers Superior Daytime Surveillance Performance
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today introduced Mantis™ i23 D, a multi-sensor daytime imaging payload compatible with the Raven® B small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS). An enhanced daylight variant of its predecessor, the Mantis i23, Mantis i23 D maintains its ruggedized design and utilizes the same modular interface to allow for quick and simple swapping between payloads with no software updates required to the avionics or ground control systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005288/en/ The Mantis i23 D daytime imaging payload system allows operators to capture ISR at a greater aircraft standoff distance without compromising image quality. (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)
BAE Systems’ Combat System Mission Crew Workstation qualified for P-8A Poseidon aircraft
GREENLAWN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- BAE Systems’ Combat System Mission Crew Workstation (CSMCW) is now qualified for the P-8A Poseidon Multi-mission Maritime Patrol Aircraft – adding to the aircraft’s mission capability. The qualification follows a successful test flight of the first combat system-capable P-8A test aircraft in June 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005063/en/ BAE Systems’ Combat System Mission Crew Workstation (CSMCW) is now qualified for the P-8A Poseidon Multi-mission Maritime Patrol Aircraft – adding to the aircraft’s mission capability. (Credit: BAE Systems)
KIOXIA America Strengthens Lineup of Embedded Flash Memory Products for Consumer Applications
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that it has begun sampling the latest generation of its JEDEC 1 e-MMC Ver. 5.1 2 -compliant embedded flash memory products for consumer applications. The new products are available in capacities of 64 and 128 gigabytes (GB) and integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005206/en/ The KIOXIA next-gen e-MMC devices are well-suited to the requirements of consumer applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
