weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Shelbyville, Greenwood, Franklin, Greenfield, New Castle, Rushville, New Whiteland, Whiteland, Knightstown, New Palestine, Morristown, Carthage, Spiceland, Kennard, Mooreland, Lewisville, Fairland, Straughn and Dunreith. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH AND CENTRAL MUSKOGEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Crockett, Irion, Schleicher by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Crockett, Irion and Schleicher. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 213 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozona, Barnhart, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163 and Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line. - This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 353 and 370. This includes the following Low Water Crossings crossings along County Road 302. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Douglas; Greene; Laclede; Lawrence; Ozark; Polk; Stone; Taney; Webster; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Switzerland FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND, SOUTHERN BOONE, EASTERN GALLATIN, NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND SOUTHERN KENTON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Putnam FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 4 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Clay and Putnam. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Pierce, Brantley, Northern Ware, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Ominous Hurricane Katrina Prediction Resurfaces on 17th Anniversary
The prediction warned of Katrina having "unprecedented strength," and said that widespread property and infrastructure damage was likely.
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee AREAS OF EARLY MORNING FOG ACROSS INLAND SE GA AND SUWANNEE VALLEY Areas of fog will continue to impact much of inland southeast Georgia and portions of Suwannee Valley through sunrise. Visibility will fall below 1 mile and be locally dense at times. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Erie; Lorain BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Erie, Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-03 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s, and lows in the lower 70s for an extended period of time. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN... 11 AM Wednesday through 10PM Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 are expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue Wednesday through Friday but should be a couple of degrees cooler than Tuesday.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 07:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Howell; Oregon; Shannon; Texas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 2 to 3 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Texas, Howell, Shannon and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
