Effective: 2022-08-30 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Crockett, Irion and Schleicher. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 213 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozona, Barnhart, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163 and Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line. - This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 353 and 370. This includes the following Low Water Crossings crossings along County Road 302. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

