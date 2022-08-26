Read full article on original website
Related
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for fatal double shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 27-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for shooting two people, one fatally, during a drug “trip” before turning the gun on himself. De’Adrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months in prison and 36 months of post...
Wichita man charged in death of son
A Wichita man has been arrested in the death of young son. Devin Saucedo, 28, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended or canceled license.
McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
kfdi.com
Suspect in Andover homicide is victim’s great-grandson
UPDATE: Andover police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey. She was found Sunday afternoon at the Summerfield Senior Living Apartments, and police said she had been beaten. She died later at a hospital. A 23-year-old Andover man identified as Harvey’s great-grandson was taken...
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Victim and suspect identified in fatal Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the woman who was shot and killed near Augusta over the weekend, as well as the suspect who they believe killed her. Authorities say Robert Martindale II, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 51-year-old Christina Bingham on the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
KHP investigating fatal crash in Sumner County
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash that happened late Tuesday afternoon in southern Sumner County. The KHP said a semi was going south on K-49 southwest of Mayfield, and it went off the road and into a ditch. The trailer rolled and came to rest after hitting a utility pole.
kfdi.com
WPD Investigating Fatal Hit & Run
Detectives are working to locate the pictured vehicle, involved in a hit and run that fatally injured 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. Just after 8:40 a.m. on August 21st, Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove. Investigators reviewed video surveillance from the area and are attempting to locate the red colored sedan in connection to the case.
Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
KAKE TV
'A tragedy like this is difficult for us': Friends remember Marlyn Harvey who died Sunday
Andover Police say help from Wichita's FLOCK System (License Plate Readers) allowed them to quickly take a suspect off the street in a death investigation. Sometime after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call from a relative that there was an assault at a home in Andover. An 81-year-old woman died. Police also learned the victim's car was missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
Wichita police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left man, 34, dead
The man’s body was found near Funston and Grove.
Reno County woman hospitalized after Harvey Co. crash
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 6 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Chelsea A Metoyer, 39, Burrton, was northbound on Halstead Road and failed to yield at U.S. 50. The SUV struck a...
Teens speed from police, crash in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a car that refused to stop for police crashed at K-96 and Oliver Tuesday night. The WPD said officers tried to pull over a black Nissan sedan near 13th and Ash around 9:30. The driver kept going, and police chased the car onto I-135. As the […]
kfdi.com
Teens involved in chase and crash in east Wichita
A police chase ended with a crash in east Wichita Tuesday night. Officers tried to stop a driver at 13th and Ash around 9:30, but the driver fled onto I-135. The chase was called off due to safety concerns. The driver continued to K-96, and ended up crashing while trying to exit at Oliver. Five people ran from the car into a wooded area. Three juveniles were caught, one 17-year-old male and two 14-year-old females. The teens were not taken into custody and released to their parents. The diver of the car and a passenger got away.
KWCH.com
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 81-year-old Andover woman is dead after being beaten at an independent living home near Central and Lioba, Sunday. Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says the suspect, who is related to the victim, is now in custody. “We received a call from family members to check...
KAKE TV
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Derby over the weekend. Sedgwick County Jail records show Demarc Maurice Burgess was booked Monday night for intentional second-degree murder. He was arrested at 229 North Baltimore, the address of the Derby police station.
kfdi.com
Suspect arrested in Wichita after death of elderly woman in Andover
Police in Andover said an 81-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday at an independent living community, and a relative was later arrested in Wichita. Andover police chief Buck Buchanan said officers were called to check on the woman’s welfare after calls from family members. They found the woman badly beaten, and she died later at a hospital.
Comments / 0