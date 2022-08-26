A police chase ended with a crash in east Wichita Tuesday night. Officers tried to stop a driver at 13th and Ash around 9:30, but the driver fled onto I-135. The chase was called off due to safety concerns. The driver continued to K-96, and ended up crashing while trying to exit at Oliver. Five people ran from the car into a wooded area. Three juveniles were caught, one 17-year-old male and two 14-year-old females. The teens were not taken into custody and released to their parents. The diver of the car and a passenger got away.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO