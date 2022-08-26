ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

FDA Authorizes Covid Booster Shots That Target Omicron BA.5 Variant

The FDA authorized booster shots that target the omicron BA.5 variant. It is the first time the FDA has authorized an updated vaccine formula since the shots started in December 2020. The new boosters are expected to roll out to the public after Labor Day weekend. The Centers for Disease...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

An idea for the jobs summit: axing the 'business investment' visa would save Australia $119 billion over three decades

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. With the Albanese government facing difficult challenges on many fronts in the lead-up to the summit, one decision should be straightforward. It’s axing the so-called Business Investment and Innovation Program, which offers permanent visas to migrants that establish businesses or invest in Australia. The Business Investment and Innovation Program is one of a number of programs offered in the skilled stream, along with employer-sponsored visas, skilled independent visas, state and territory nominated visas, and global talent and distinguished talent visas. It accounted...
JOBS
NBC Miami

Goldman Sachs to Lift Vaccination, Covid-19 Requirements in Most Offices Next Month

Goldman Sachs said Tuesday it will lift all its Covid-19 requirements in most offices beginning Sept. 6, in response to new guidance from federal health officials. According to a memo obtained by CNBC, the bank will no longer require its workers to be vaccinated to enter its offices or to test and wear face coverings, except those in Lima and New York City.
PUBLIC HEALTH
